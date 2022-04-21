The Beta Sole Foundation Announces the Winners of the 2022 Emergent Scholar Awards
Beta Sole Logo
Mid-Michigan: The Beta Sole Foundation Announces the Winners of the 2022 Emergent Scholar Awards located at Riverwood Resort, 1313 E Broomfield Rd, Mt. PleasantMT. PLEASANT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beta Sole Foundation will grant their Emergent Scholarship Awards to incoming college and undergraduate students for the 2022 school year. These awards will be granted to students that have shown seriousness of purpose, have potential as global change agents, and have proven academic success. The scholarships are used to further their education whether through universities, colleges, trade schools or fine arts programs.
The winners of this scholarship are:
Ariel Wieferich from Shepherd High School, will be attending University of Michigan in the fall.
Amaya Cornelius from Marquette Michigan, currently attends Central Michigan University.
Riley Hayer from Clare Michigan, currently attends Northwood University.
Casey Schafer from Mt. Pleasant Michigan, currently attends Central Michigan University.
Crystal Lugo from Battle Creek Michigan, currently attends Central Michigan University.
Emmah Coker from Clare Michigan, currently attends Michigan State University.
Kendal Brown from White Lake Michigan, currently attends Central Michigan University.
Riley Schroeder from Clare Michigan, currently attends Davenport University.
Sierra Law from Chelsea Michigan, currently attends Michigan State University.
Sofiah Coker from Clare High School, will be attending Spring Arbor University in the fall.
These individuals excel academically, have meaningful extracurricular activities, and are leaders in their community. Recognizing the hard work these students have dedicated to their education, the Beta Sole Foundation wanted to reward them with more than just a check. On April 23rd, the recipients of the Emergent Scholar Awards will be honored with a celebration banquet at Riverwood Resort in Mount Pleasant, MI. At the banquet, the recipients will receive their monetary scholarship, other gifts provided by the Beta Sole Foundation, and the recognition they deserve.
Anthony Demasi, Founder and Board Director, commented on this cycle's winners: “They are an impressive group; Academic excellence, interesting extracurricular involvement, and it seems this group especially prides themselves on being proactive in their communities, and giving back. We are pleased to honor them and we are excited to witness their future achievements."
The Emergent Scholar Scholarship Coordinator, Selina Sommers, shared her thoughts on the scholarship: “As a recent University graduate, I was thrilled to help my peers achieve their personal, academic, and career goals. Times have been difficult on most students due to the pandemic and everything else going on in the world, whether it be financially or mentally. Knowing I was able to assist some wonderful people during a difficult time has been very rewarding.”
Rachel Morey, an Emergent Scholar Scholarship Coordinator stated: “As a current student at Mid Michigan Community College, I understand the importance of scholarships and financial aid that helps students excel and continue their academic journey. It is important to learn and apply ourselves to better the future. I am so fortunate to be able to be involved in a program that helps give back to those who need it, and to those who want to help advance our future academically."
The Beta Sole Foundation’s mission is to invest in the futures of today’s youth through mentorship, skill building, scholarship, and community health initiatives.
With this Emergent Scholar Award, the Beta Sole Foundation strives to provide resources and services within the educational space to allow students from diverse backgrounds to reach their desired self-actualization.
To learn more about the foundation, visit its website at www.betasolefoundation.org
Rachel Morey
Beta Sole Foundation
+1 989-506-7564
email us here