Author Albert Lee Kelln Guaranteed Publicity News Release(Living The MIRACLES; A Sailor’s Life in the Nuclear Power Age)
Navy, Submarine, True story, and A lot more about AlbertBALLINGER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author takes the reader through his Navy career, from Oklahoma poverty to the U.S Naval Academy, to his role in the U.S. Navy’s Fleet transformation from diesel to nuclear propulsion submarines under the direction of Admiral Rickover. He describes the early under-ice Arctic deployments of the first fast-attack submarine, USS Skate, and how he became the only person to have flown over, stood upon, and gone under the geographic North Pole.
The book continues with another submarine, USS Shark, the first nuclear submarine to the Mediterranean Sea, and his command of the USS Ray from the shipyard to its early classified deployments, the circumnavigation of the World on the USS Enterprise, Holy Loch Scotland command, Pentagon duties, the founding of the Naval Submarine League, and the retirement of the Admiral to actively pursue Christian ministries, including the founding of a Pregnancy Center.
Albert Lee Kelln was born in Shattuck, Oklahoma, in 1929 during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl period to immigrant German parents. An appointment to the US Naval Academy began his 32-year career as a Naval officer retiring as a Rear Admiral. He played a key operational role in the Navy’s transition from diesel to nuclear-powered ships, serving on an aircraft carrier, but specializing in submarines.
During his Arctic under-ice deployments on the USS Skate, Kelln became the first person to have flown over, stood upon, and gone under the ice at the North Pole. Since retirement, Kelln founded the Naval Submarine League, wrote his memoir, and is active in Christian ministries along with his wife, Cecily Watson Kelln, author of her own memoir, “Becoming the Admiral’s Wife; A Dual Memoir of a Called Pair.”
For more details about Albert and to buy his book in all forms, click the link below
https://kellnbooks.com/
You may also grab a copy of his book from Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Living-MIRACLES-Sailors-Nuclear-Power/dp/1545670986
Albert Lee Kelln
Harper Partners LLC
+1 303-928-2075
sarah.glasslinksolutions@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other