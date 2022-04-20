Submit Release
New chair appointed for Mental Health Review Board

CANADA, April 20 - Following a merit-based recruitment process, Paul Singh has been appointed for a three-year term as chair of the Mental Health Review Board, the independent tribunal established under the Mental Health Act.

The review board conducts panel hearings for patients admitted by physicians and detained involuntarily in provincial mental health facilities in a manner that is consistent with the principles of fundamental justice and section 7 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Singh holds a bachelor of science degree in neuropsychology and a law degree from the University of British Columbia, and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University. He was called to the bars of Ontario and British Columbia in 2004.

From 2004 to 2010, Singh was a civil litigator in private practice in British Columbia. From 2010 to 2018, he was counsel and later senior counsel with the Department of Justice Canada in the Vancouver office where he practised civil litigation, administrative law, constitutional law and human rights law.

From 2018 to March 2022, Singh served an appointment as a tribunal member with the BC Human Rights Tribunal. While at the tribunal, he completed his mediation training at Harvard Law School’s program on negotiation in 2019 and was appointed acting chair of the tribunal in 2021 for a six-month term.

Currently, Singh is serving appointments as a tribunal member with the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal and board member and alternate chair of the BC Review Board. He also sits on the board of directors of the BC Council of Administrative Tribunals and on the executive committee of the Public Sector Lawyers section of the Canadian Bar Association (B.C. branch).

Singh’s term as chair of the Mental Health Review Board starts on May 2, 2022.

For more information about the Mental Health Review Board, visit: https://www.bcmhrb.ca/

