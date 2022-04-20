State Police Sworn And Civilian Employees Recognized For Outstanding Service; Trooper and Non-Commissioned Officer Of The Year Announced

April 20, 2022

(TIMONIUM, MD) – Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III today announced promotions, presented awards for outstanding service and recognized employees of the year for the Department, culminating with the announcement of the statewide Trooper, Non-Commissioned Officer, Police Communications Supervisor, Police Communications Operator and Civilian Employee of the Year for 2021.

During a ceremony that recognized members of the Maryland Department of State Police for their outstanding service, Trooper First Class Gabriella E. Gagliardi (pictured below) was named Trooper of the Year and is assigned to the North East Barrack. Sergeant Nicholas Iannucci (pictured below) of the Employment Services Section was named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. PCS Arlene Major, of the Golden Ring Barrack, won Police Communications Supervisor of the Year and nominated for the second time in her Maryland State Police career. The 2021 Police Communications Operator of the Year was awarded to Police Communications Operator II Krystle Flynn, of the North East Barrack and Ms. Frances Campbell was recognized as the 2021 Maryland State Police Civilian of the Year.

“We are here today to honor the courage, dedication, and commitment of those who represent all that is good in the Maryland State Police,” Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III said. “We are presenting awards for outstanding service and certificates of promotion. Both indicate a high level of achievement by the recipient.”

In 2021, Trooper First Class Gabriella Gagliardi was named North East Barrack Trooper of the Month three times. In November, she was awarded with the Cecil County First Responders Award. Last year, TFC Gagliardi made 135 total criminal arrests and issued 464 citations while receiving numerous commendations from citizens for her professionalism during traffic stops.

Ranking number one at the North East Barrack with 86 adult drug arrests, TFC Gagliardi is frequently called upon to assist the Cecil County Drug Task Force with investigations and warrant services due to her extensive experience with illegal drug investigations. In her nomination, her barrack commander said this: “Trooper First Class Gagliardi is the epitome of who a Maryland State Trooper should strive to be.”

Sergeant Nicholas Iannucci, the 2021 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, was acknowledged for his work as the Acting Commander in the Employment Services Section of the Human Resources Division of the Department. In 2021, SGT Iannucci created the Department’s first ever virtual orientation that has since been utilized by thousands of men and women applying to become a Maryland State Trooper. Under his leadership, he was able to seat two Academy classes within one year, resulting in 75 new troopers hired.

According to Retired Lieutenant Colonel Frank Lioi, the Assistant Director of the Maryland State Police Human Resources Division, “SGT Iannucci is without a question an asset to the Human Resources Division, and to the Department. His work ethic and demonstrated ability can be summed up as extraordinary.”

The 2021 Police Communications Operator (PCO) of the Year was awarded to Police Communications Operator II Krystle Flynn, of the North East Barrack. She was commended for her professionalism and for making the safety of the troopers her main priority. This is the second consecutive year she has been nominated for her outstanding initiative. She ranked number one at the barrack for the entry and clearance of warrants and is known for her ability to multi-task even during stressful and demanding situations. Her compassion for others and calm demeanor give her the ability to effectively handle callers during life threatening emergencies.

The 2021 Police Communications Supervisor (PCS) of the Year Arlene R. Major is a role model for all employees in many ways. With nearly 13 years of experience with the Department, PCS Major portrayed the starring role in the Maryland State Police 100th Anniversary video, demonstrating her critical role as a PCS for the Golden Ring Barrack.

In 2021, PCS Major coordinated two time-intensive PCO interview processes in order to fill four vacant PCO positions. She completed this additional work while fulfilling her role as a dispatcher, calmly answering endless phone calls as the first point of contact for citizens in need of help.

The 2021 Civilian of the Year was awarded to Ms. Frances Campbell. Ms. Campbell is assigned to the Support Services Bureau as an Executive Associate. Last year, she demonstrated a highly consistent level of dedication, expertise and outstanding performance which makes her a vital employee to the entire Department.

Additional awards were presented for lifesaving, being injured in the line-of-duty, and for outstanding performance in assigned duties.

