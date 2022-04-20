Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,198 in the last 365 days.

Cyrus Webb Interviews Dr. Tami Patzer about Passion for Publicity and Massive Media Exposure for Impact and Influence

Dr. Tamara 'Tami; Patzer interviewed by Influencer Cyrus Webb

Dr. Tamara 'Tami; Patzer interviewed by Influencer Cyrus Webb

Dr. Tamara 'Tami' Patzer in the News

Dr. Tamara 'Tami' Patzer in the News

Dr. Tamara 'Tami' Patzer on Thrive Show

Dr. Tamara 'Tami' Patzer Interviewed on Thrive Show

Influencer Cyrus Webb interviewed Dr. Tamara “Tami” Patzer

Blue Ocean Authority means you become the only choice in the sea of ALL the possibilities! Getting Massive Media Exposure is third-person credibility that leads to impact, influence, and income.”
— Dr. Tamara 'Tami' Patzer
TAMPA, FL, US, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influencer Cyrus Webb interviewed Dr. Tamara “Tami” Patzer, who was Celebrate You Women of the Month April 2021 and was in the top five in the second annual Celebrate You Women of the Year event. In the interview, Dr. Patzer shares her journey to become found, seen, and heard and how she now helps other women become visible. Sammy Blindell of the One Drop Movement was also featured.


Patzer is the CEO and founder of Women Innovators Publishing and Media, founder of the Daily Success® Institute, bestselling author, international speaker, and a former editor and member of the Pulitzer-prize-nominated Sun Coast Media Group news team. Her lifelong passion for writing, art, and media has influenced her choices since the third grade. She is the creator of Florida Gulf Coast University’s social media certification program and is a frequent social media expert guest on TV news programs across the nation on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and CW. She has shared her message at Harvard Faculty Club, NASDAQ, Coco-Cola, and Microsoft. Tami hosts Women Innovators Radio Network, Optimal Health Radio, and The Thought Leaders show on The Business Innovators Network on iHeart Radio. She helps her clients share their big messages and big missions through book publishing, social media, and mass media exposure.

Cyrus Webb (aka C. A. Webb) has been active in the arts since 1999, hosting art shows and poetry readings around the United States while also building the Conversations brand. Today Conversations includes a daily radio show, magazine, and nationally-recognized book club.

Outside of the work Webb does for himself he is also a celebrated publicist for authors, entertainers, and businesses who entrust him with the task of getting their message and product noticed.
For over a decade Cyrus Webb has given the world the conversations with the artists, authors, and entertainment industry professions that the world can’t get enough of.

Host Cyrus Webb introduces you to movers and shakers around the world who are living their dreams, overcoming challenges, and showing others what is possible for them as well.

Dr. Patzer is the creator of the Beyond the Best Seller program for authors who want to market their books and use them to become high-level coaches and thought leaders. She can be reached via email at TamiSocialMedia@gmail.com.

Tamara Patzer
Blue Ocean Authority, a division of TAMI LLC
+1 941-421-6563
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Cyrus Webb Interviews Dr. Tami Patzer about Publicity and Mass Media Exposure

You just read:

Cyrus Webb Interviews Dr. Tami Patzer about Passion for Publicity and Massive Media Exposure for Impact and Influence

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.