StevenDouglas Named a Top 25 Recruiting Firm After a Year of Unprecedented Expansion Across the U.S.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a notable year of major accomplishments, StevenDouglas, a national search and interim resources firm established in 1984, is named in the top 25 recruiting firms on the Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters List. Ascending into the Top 25 was accomplished through the firm’s triple digit growth in 2021, which also placed StevenDouglas in the top 10 fastest growing firms in the Top 50 list, and the #1 recruiting firm based in the Southeast United States. This annual list is compiled by Hunt Scanlon Media, providing global staffing intelligence data to the senior talent management sector for over 25 years.

StevenDouglas is reporting strong numbers across the board, including 103% revenue growth YoY in their Search business, over 55% increase of internal headcount, and astounding 100%+ increase in deployed consultants through its IT Staffing and Project Resources divisions. The firm’s most notable accomplishment is the success they have had in attracting industry leading talent from competing firms to meet robust demand, and to further extend the firm’s service coverage across the United States as their client list and needs grow.

“We couldn’t achieve these impressive results without an incredibly passionate, driven and talented team”, said Matt Shore, President of Steven Douglas. “It all starts with great culture and great people working in a truly collaborative environment to create great outcomes for our clients and candidates.” He went on to say, “Our message is resonating in the market and we have become an employer of choice in our industry.”

Recently, StevenDouglas has extended services in a number of new strategic markets and expanded with new practice offerings in existing markets. These strides include StevenDouglas establishing new offices in Austin, Dallas, St Louis, Nashville and Southern California, while expanding their presence in Chicago, Minneapolis, NY, Toronto, and Atlanta. The firm has also solidified their market dominance in Florida by expanding their teams in Jacksonville, Tampa and South Florida, which has been home to their Headquarters since 1984.

