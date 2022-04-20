April 20, 3:00 PM Update: Roads Impacted by Downed Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Lycoming

(Now Open) Route 3004 (Jacks Hollow Road) between Bennardi Development Road in Armstrong Township and Woodside Avenue in Duboistown.

Route 3004 (Jacks Hollow Road) between Bennardi Development Road in Armstrong Township and Woodside Avenue in Duboistown. Route 554 between Route 15 (Market Street) in South Williamsport and Elimsport Road in Washington Township.

Sullivan

Route 154 between Routes 220 in Laporte and 3009 (Worlds End Road) in Forks Township.

Bradford

Route 1011 (Ford Street) between Route 1026 (East Street) in Pike Township and Route 706 in Stevens Township.

Route 2007 (Wilmot Road) between Route 2009 (Tubach Road) and Messersmith Farm Road in Wilmot Township.

Route 367 between Route 6 in Braintrim Township, Wyoming County and Route 1014 (Marbaker Road) in Tuscarora Township, Bradford County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###