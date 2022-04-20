Attorney General James Distributes First Funds from Historic Opioid Settlements to North Country

North Country to Receive More Than $2.6 Million in First Round of Payments

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James distributed the first round of payments from the opioid settlements to the North Country. In 2022, the North Country will receive a total of $2.6 million. These funds are the result of the $1.5 billion that Attorney General James has secured so far for New York state as a result of settlements with the manufacturers and distributors of opioids. All 62 counties and the five largest cities in the state will begin receiving funds this week, which will be used for opioid treatment and prevention efforts. The North Country will receive up to $14.5 million in total over the years as part of these settlements.

“Too many New Yorkers have been impacted by the dangerous and deadly effects of opioids, and these funds will support our communities in the North Country with treatment, support, and prevention,” said Attorney General James. “With these funds, we will help residents and families recover and rebuild. While no amount of money will ever compensate for the lives we’ve lost to this crisis, these funds will be vital in helping to prevent future deaths.”

These payments are the first of many to the North Country to combat the opioid crisis. The first payments come from settlements with opioid distributors — AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and McKesson Corporation.

Later this year, the North Country will receive additional payments from the settlements with Endo Health Solutions, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Allergan. In addition, counties will receive funds from the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund, which is managed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).

The breakdown of the funds that will be distributed in 2022 is below.

North Country Total: $2,651,651

Clinton County: $495,980

Essex County: $219,083

Franklin County: $272,802

Hamilton County: $18,055

Jefferson County: $759,728

Lewis County: $149,790

St. Lawrence County: $736,212

In October 2021, Attorney General James visited Clinton County as part of her statewide ‘HealNY’ tour, where she announced that she would deliver up to $14.5 million to help residents throughout the North Country combat the opioid epidemic.

In March 2019, Attorney General James filed the nation’s most extensive lawsuit to hold accountable the various manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic. The manufacturers named in the complaint included Purdue Pharma and its affiliates, as well as members of the Sackler Family (owners of Purdue) and trusts they control; Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates (including its parent company Johnson & Johnson); Mallinckrodt LLC and its affiliates; Endo Health Solutions and its affiliates; and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates. The distributors named in the complaint were McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation, and Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc.

In December 2021, Attorney General James scored a court victory against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA after a jury found the company and its affiliates liable for violating New Yorkers’ rights. A subsequent trial will now be held to determine how much Teva and others will be required to pay, which will be added to the up to $1.5 billion Attorney General James has already secured for the state of New York from different opioid manufacturers and distributors.

In September 2021, Attorney General James secured $50 million from Endo for New York state and Nassau and Suffolk counties to combat the opioid crisis and removed the opioid manufacturer from New York’s ongoing opioid trial.

In July 2021, Attorney General James secured a settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen that will deliver up to $1 billion to New York state to combat the opioid epidemic.

In June 2021, Attorney General James announced a settlement that will deliver $230 to New York and end Johnson & Johnson’s sale of opioids nationwide.

The cases against Mallinckrodt, Purdue Pharma, and Rochester Drug Cooperative are now moving separately through U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

