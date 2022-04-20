Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce Funding to Help Expand South Wilmington

DELAWARE, April 20 - WILMINGTON, Del. –U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW), today joined local leaders in Wilmington to announce $4.8 million in federal funds to help kick-start sewer upgrades in the City of Wilmington. Senator Carper and Senator Chris Coons (both D-Del.) secured the funding through the omnibus appropriations bill passed in March. This sewer project is a critical component to the future development of communities in South Wilmington.

“This funding will help lay the groundwork for the City of Wilmington to grow,” said Senator Carper. “I am so proud of the work we did 25 years ago to create the Riverfront, and I’m so excited to see the success of the Riverfront expand across the river, creating jobs and opportunities for economic growth.”

“This project builds on the hard work the City of Wilmington and the Riverfront Development Corporation has been doing to expand the economic opportunities in South Wilmington,” said Senator Coons, member of the Appropriations Committee. “This funding helps Wilmington upgrade their sewers without putting additional cost burdens on residents and rate payers – especially fixed income seniors. I’m looking forward to the day we can celebrate the Riverfront on both sides of the Christina River.”

“Today’s announcement will help the City of Wilmington make much-needed investments in its sewer system – ones that Delaware’s congressional delegation has been fighting to make happen for years,” said Congresswoman Blunt Rochester. “I commend the hard work of Senator Carper and Senator Coons in securing this funding for South Wilmington and look forward to the positive impact these upgrades will have not only on the city’s residents and businesses but its economic development and public health as well.”

Delaware’s congressional delegation has secured nearly $100 million for communities and projects up and down the First State. The sewer project expansion announced today will include a new sewage pumping station and a force main. These upgrades will help mitigate the flooding that has often taken place in parts of South Wilmington, negatively impacting the adjacent Southbridge community. This project is also a vital component to the creation of Riverfront East.

###