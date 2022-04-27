Key Housing Announces San Mateo Corporate Housing Opportunities Near Employers Fisher Investments & Franklin Templeton
Key Housing leads California for business people and travelers who are searching for hard-to-find corporate housing including the prestigious Bay Area.
San Mateo is a key financial center in the San Francisco Bay Area and thus attracts many corporate travelers looking for short-term rentals.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for California from the Bay Area to San Diego at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce new corporate housing opportunities in San Mateo California near key employers such as Fisher Investments and Franklin Templeton.
“San Mateo is a key financial center in the San Francisco Bay Area and thus attracts many corporate travelers looking for short-term rentals,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “We highlight key complexes each month, and this month, we are highlighting a best-in-class San Mateo apartment community in our system that offers short-term rentals."
The featured listing being announced is the Bridgepointe Apartments at 1987 Bridgepointe Parkway, San Mateo, California, making it ideal for business travelers who may have business meetings or engagement at major employers such as Fisher Investments, Franklin Templeton, and others in the financial services industry on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Persons wanting to view major employers in San Mateo can visit https://www.labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov/majorer/countymajorer.asp?CountyCode=000081 and those who want to visit the featured listing can visit the newly updated San Mateo corporate rentals page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/bridgepointe-apartments/). The May 2022 featured listing is described as featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with sophisticated features and upscale amenities. Its location keeps corporate travelers close to the action while also delivering a relaxing retreat for times when they just want to unwind. Whether a visitor enjoys dining at one of the many local restaurants, taking a morning stroll along the bayside trail, or admiring the breathtaking San Mateo sunsets, Bridgepointe Apartments provides unlimited possibilities within minutes.
San Mateo (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/san-mateo/) as well as nearby Peninsula communities such as Burlingame, Belmont, and San Carlos are key centers for the financial and investment industries. All are not only affluent Bay Area communities. All have many prestigious nation-wide financial services firms and thus receive more than their fair share of inquiries from corporate travelers looking for hard-to-find short term rentals in San Mateo as well as nearby communities. The trick is not to just browse the incredible Key Housing website to browse properties. It is to reach out to personal consultants available with the firm who know about listings often before they come online and can provide "concierge" services to affluent business travelers who are visiting California.
