I-10 Travel Alert: Multiple weekend closures set in Phoenix area (April 22-25)

PHOENIX – Interstate 10 drivers in the Phoenix area should plan ahead and use alternate routes this weekend (April 22-25) due to freeway closures needed for improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The following weekend closures will affect travel to downtown Phoenix, Sky Harbor International Airport and other destinations:

Eastbound I-10 closed between the SR 51/Loop 202 “Mini-Stack” and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 25) for Salt River Project utility relocation and other work associated with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 40th streets, including the southbound SR 51 ramps, will be closed . Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed. Detours : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 in the Tempe/Chandler areas and use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Expect heavy traffic . Airport traffic : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 to reach airport exits, including 40th/44th streets or southbound SR 143. The southbound I-17 exit to Sky Harbor Airport (ramp to westbound I-10) will remain open.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.