Eastern Technologies, Inc (ETI), A GRI Company, Evolves with a Total Rebrand in 2022
Earthen Technologies (ETI) launches rebrand this year after innovating and evolving their branding to reflect their growth and vision for the future.ASHFORD, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earthen Technologies (ETI), a subsidiary of Global Resources International (GRI), launches rebrand this year after innovating and evolving their branding to reflect their growth and vision for the future. ETI is building on their new tagline, “Think.Make.Protect.” which is the true embodiment of their visions, values, and goals for the company.
This tagline symbolizes their drive to think in ways that resolve their customers' ever changing challenges, making those ideas come to life through action, and protecting their customers by creating quality products that provide the protection demanded by their particular work environments everyday. This rebrand is extremely exciting for the company’s growth, on a domestic and international scale.
ETI was founded in 1987 by experienced nuclear power professionals who saw unmet needs in the industry. Combining their ideas and ambitions to fill these needs, they responded with the creation of Eastern Technologies Inc., in Ashford, Alabama.
ETI began as a provider of nuclear industry radiological laundry services, and as new demands emerged and better methods were developed, they grew and evolved to accommodate and incorporate them, eventually adding their own line of manufactured launderable items.
With a strong belief that workers deserve to work each day in garments that are new, clean and contaminant free, in 2001 ETI began offering the OREX™ line of single-use protective clothing to their customers, and began manufacturing their own products a few years later. 2014 brought another exciting milestone, as they merged with Global Resources International (GRI), the original manufacturing company for our patented product lines.
