XTRACTOR DEPOT ANNOUNCES MARKETING EXECUTIVE SPENCER GALBREATH TO HEAD THE GLOBAL MARKETING DEPARTMENT

Spencer Galbreath Global Marketing Executive

Spencer Galbreath Named Global Marketing Director for Xtractor Depot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xtractor Depot has announced that marketing executive, Spencer Galbreath has been hired to be the Global Marketing Director of the California based firm to develop and implement strategies exclusively with the Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Yoon along with the senior management team reporting directly to CEO, Andrew Yoon.

"I'll bring a wealth of experience as the Marketing Director which span across a verity of industries where I have achieved many leadership roles and maximum results for my clients," states Spencer.

Xtractor Depot are the leading experts in providing knowledge and expertise in the materials processing industry. By providing the best selection of extraction and processing equipment, supplies and training, Xtractor Depot has achieved being the leading force through the industry expertise of its team. Xtractor Depot also provides services from engineering to equipment repairs to help clients keep their labs compliant and operational 24/7.