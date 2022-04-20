Submit Release
Kiefaber & Oliva LLP Expands With New Office In Oklahoma City, OK

We provide clear legal solutions to complex oil, gas and mineral law issues.

Kiefaber & Oliva LLP is pleased to announce the opening of a third office in Oklahoma City.

Our strength comes from a deeply held belief in providing exceptional legal services to our clients. The additional location expands the firm's ability to support client business goals and legal needs”
— Zachary Oliva, Managing Partner
HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiefaber & Oliva LLP is pleased to announce the opening of a third office in Oklahoma City. With attorneys licensed in 13 states, Kiefaber & Oliva serves companies active in the oil and gas industry nationwide. The firm advises a wide range of clients, including Fortune 500, integrated oil and gas companies, private equity backed companies, and mineral acquisition companies, from existing offices in Houston, TX, and Columbus, OH.

“Our strength comes from a deeply held belief in providing exceptional legal services to our clients. This additional location expands the firm's ability to support client business goals and legal needs,” said Managing Partner, Zachary Oliva. “We believe our expansion into Oklahoma will provide exciting opportunities for the companies we work with and for our attorneys as well,” he continued.

The Oklahoma City office will be led by Charles ("Chuck") Lundeen, who joined the firm earlier this year as Senior Counsel. As a Certified Professional Landman and attorney with extensive in-house executive and legal experience spanning all land-related operations, Mr. Lundeen adds tremendous value to firm clients in Oklahoma and across the country.

“I am excited to open our new Oklahoma City office and expand on the firm's sincere commitment to providing outstanding and timely legal advice, communication, and customer service,” said Mr. Lundeen.

In addition to Mr. Lundeen, the firm has added seven other attorneys over the past 12 months -Shane Brinkman, Donald Collier, Rachel Flores, Travis Hendershot, Joey Manning, Josh Peterson, and Ryan Stewart.

About the firm. Kiefaber & Oliva LLP is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in Houston, TX, Columbus, OH and Oklahoma City, OK. Highly skilled oil and gas attorneys anchor a team focused on title opinions; mineral transactions; litigation and risk mitigation; mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and sales; energy contracts; and regulatory matters. The team is further enhanced by former landmen and attorneys certified in oil, gas, and mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The new office is located at Commerce Center, 9520 North May Avenue, Suite 219, Oklahoma City, OK 73120.

