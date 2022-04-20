FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, April 19, 2022

AUGUSTA — On Friday, the Department of Secretary of State’s Elections Division signed a contract with Stonewall Solutions for a new Central Voter Registration (CVR) system.

“Technology modernization has allowed election administration to be more efficient and secure over the last couple decades,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “We’re excited to be moving forward on a new Central Voter Registration system for Maine with a partner who has a proven track record of providing the backbone of election administration: a secure, statewide voter list with features that will ease election administration for Maine’s hardworking local election clerks, and for voters themselves.”

Following the passage of the Help America Vote Act of 2002, which addressed needed improvements to voting systems and voter access that were identified following the 2000 election, Maine implemented the first, and current, statewide Central Voter Registration system in 2007. Prior to that, individual municipalities kept their own voter rolls. A centralized system allows increased security for elections and for voters’ personally identifiable information, better voter list maintenance, and more consistent election administration.

The new CVR from Stonewall Solutions will provide a secure platform for state and municipal-level election officials to maintain voter rolls, facilitate absentee and in-person voting, capture voter participation history, and implement public-facing online portals for absentee ballot requests and tracking, online voter registration, and voter information lookup. The contract is for $1,835,000, with funding coming from federal HAVA Security Grant funds. Maine’s new CVR will be customized by Stonewall Solutions to fit all current Maine election laws, and be flexible to allow for further potential modifications in the coming years.

“Our company focuses on delivering technology solutions tailored to meet unique requirements of each client we work with,” said John Condon, President of Stonewall Solutions. “We value relationships where our customers are passionate about implementing the best solution possible. The Maine Secretary of State team demonstrates this enthusiasm and commitment, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with them.”

Stonewall Solutions, which is based in Marlborough, MA and Pawtucket, RI has implemented similar election technology systems in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Stonewall Solutions’ bid was accepted following a months-long search for a new Central Voter Registration system vendor. Nine vendors submitted responses to the Department’s Request for Proposal.

John Condon, President of Stonewall Solutions, and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows sign the contract for the new Central Voter Registration System.

A copy of this photo is also attached.