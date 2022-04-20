Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,203 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Defends Con­struc­tion of South­ern Bor­der Wall

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a comment letter to the Biden Administration regarding the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s proposed rule to designate the prostrate milkweed as an endangered species, thus making portions of the Texas border a designated critical habitat. Texas values the protection of native plant and animal species, but this determination would further destabilize Texas’s border, hindering the construction of the border wall. In fact, the increased influx of illegal aliens through the designated habitat, without a border wall, will actually do more harm to the plant.  

“This absurd effort to paralyze Texas’s border control by putting a plant before the lives of Texans is another display of cowardice from the Biden Administration,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This wall will be built. Congress approved funding for this wall, and these cynical efforts to further burden the state of Texas will not stand. The statistics are staggering, and the president’s failed immigration policies have Texans paying the consequences.” 

Read of copy of the letter here

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Defends Con­struc­tion of South­ern Bor­der Wall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.