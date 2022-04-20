PennDOT Places Speed Display Board in Haines Township

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 45 in Haines Township, Centre County, to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. The sign, placed today, will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces westbound traffic between Carefree Drive and Woodward Gap Road. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on Route 45 at this location is 35 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for two to four weeks before being repositioned to face eastbound traffic.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 49 percent of Centre County crashes in 2020.

