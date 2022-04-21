Email Broadcast Fills Holes in This Revenue-Crushing Construction Industry Mistake
The Company Says Its Expertly-Crafted Automated Bid Follow-Ups Significantly Increase Revenue OpportunitiesINDEX, WA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Email Broadcast, a full-service email marketing agency delivering email marketing services to its select clients, announced today that Rainier Gutter and Windows joined its growing list of clients wanting to increase revenue with handcrafted automated proposal follow-ups.
“Any tradesperson can understand this: Lack of proposal follow-up is a revenue crusher and too many companies are losing significant revenue because of it,” said Ken Mahar, CEO of Email Broadcast. “Companies spend a lot of time on the bidding process and can’t charge for it. After they submit the bid, they are too busy or don’t have the technical tools to handle personally following up—costing them revenue opportunities. It’s shocking to see how many businesses endure the time and cost of submitting a bid and then spend zero follow-up effort on getting the business. Having an automated email campaign can handle this critical task.”
With a family history in the construction industry, Mahar believes coupling the tenured construction trade with highly-effective, modern email automations can increase sales while reducing the burden on this already overwhelmed industry. Email Broadcast specializes in marketing automation—a calculated method of using digital programming to send the right message to a potential client at the perfect time. “Marketing automation is a precise, premeditated process that saves our clients time, effort, and money,” said Mahar. “Any lapse in this process can lead to loss of sales and revenue. We are here to stop that from happening.”
For clients like Intown Renovations Group, an Atlanta-based home renovation company, working with Email Broadcast on its automation produces email open rates as high as 100% and click rates up to 83%. “These are the types of services we provide so our clients can reap the financial rewards they work hard for,” said Mahar.
Synergy Power, a leader in the solar industry, also enjoys effective monthly email rates. Their open rates are up to 28% with click rates of up to 3%—which has led them to expand their partnership with Email Broadcast to create additional automation series.
“We are happy to be adding Rainier Windows and Gutters to the Email Broadcast family,” said Mahar. “Their five-star customer approval ratings, exceptional quality of work, and dedication to providing the best service to its customers fit right in with my team’s values and mission. We are excited to help their company grow with finely-tuned, expertly-crafted email marketing services.”
About Email Broadcast
Most businesses struggle with email marketing and it’s costing them a fortune in missed opportunities. What seems like a simple undertaking actually requires the right strategy, a broad set of skills, and loads of time to execute—which nobody has.
Email Broadcast makes email marketing simple and extremely profitable. It’s a full-service email marketing agency with 20+ years of experience and an all-star team of experts who will handle your entire email marketing campaign. Its comprehensive service includes finding the right strategy for communicating with the client’s target audience, excellent copywriting, world-class email design, website and CRM integration, advanced tactics like personalization, automation, segmentation, and more.
About Rainier Gutters and Windows
Owned by Dave and Danielle Musgrave, Rainier Gutters and Windows is dedicated to offering the most professional and reliable window and gutter cleaning services at affordable prices. As proud homeowners themselves, Dave and Danielle started the company in 2016 to share their experience and skill in keeping homes in peak condition, and offer exceptional services at great prices. Located in Kent, Washington, they serve Pierce, King, Thurston, and Snohomish Counties, and hope to make the company a household name. Not only are they extremely passionate about the business, but they take pride in every single job. They treat your home like their own, and that means doing the absolutely best job possible. Any homeowner understands the time and care that goes into making a house a home, and they spare no effort to keep yours in top condition. They love serving the community, and are excited to keep doing so in Tacoma, Washington, for years and years.
