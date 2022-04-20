Kaleidoscope Financial Announcing New Team Members: Wes Morgan & Mark Huber
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaleidoscope Financial, Arkansas Premier Retirement Planning Firm, is excited to announce two additions to our team: Wes Morgan, Asset Protector & Mark Huber, Licensed Retirement Planner.
Wes Morgan | Asset Protector
Wes and his family reside in Bauxite, Arkansas, where they enjoy the outdoors and community involvement with their church.
He has been in the financial services industry for 18 years, beginning his career with Northwestern Mutual. Wes owns and manages his firm, Morgan Financial Services, specializing in annuities helping his clients plan their retirement by assisting them to reduce their market risk and saving taxes.
Wes has been named top producer numerous times and enjoys a national reputation. Future plans include producing his own podcast, sharing his ideas about a careful approach to retirement planning.
Wes is always available as a volunteer to help local disabled children enjoy fishing and experience the joys of Arkansas outdoors with C.A.S.T. for Kids, an organization enriching kids’ lives through fishing.
Wes and his wife Juli have been married 19 years, and they enjoy their two children, Ross and Tinley. They enjoy spending time outdoors and watching their two children compete in various sporting events.
Mark Huber | Licensed Retirement Planner
Mark has a strong background in business ownership for the last 24 years. He also has ten years of experience as a top producing independent annuity broker, specializing in retirement and pension planning. Mark also has a technical background in engineering - he completed his studies at G.M.I. Engineering and Management Institute and spent his younger years working in project management.
Mark also co-founded a company in 2017 called iConsult University, an online college to support high-performing brokers and advisors on skills and ethics.
Mark has been featured in Success magazine as one of the most personable and sought-after mentors in the U.S. Mark has also been a member of various financial organizations, including Life Leadership, a financial education provider.
Mark was raised in the Midwest but currently splits his time between Florida and Michigan. He and his wife, Anna, have three children together. If he is not working with clients, you can usually find him traveling the country with his youngest son, who plays Travel Ice Hockey.
Please reach out to our team! We are always available to answer your retirement questions.
Eric Coons
Wes Morgan | Asset Protector
Wes and his family reside in Bauxite, Arkansas, where they enjoy the outdoors and community involvement with their church.
He has been in the financial services industry for 18 years, beginning his career with Northwestern Mutual. Wes owns and manages his firm, Morgan Financial Services, specializing in annuities helping his clients plan their retirement by assisting them to reduce their market risk and saving taxes.
Wes has been named top producer numerous times and enjoys a national reputation. Future plans include producing his own podcast, sharing his ideas about a careful approach to retirement planning.
Wes is always available as a volunteer to help local disabled children enjoy fishing and experience the joys of Arkansas outdoors with C.A.S.T. for Kids, an organization enriching kids’ lives through fishing.
Wes and his wife Juli have been married 19 years, and they enjoy their two children, Ross and Tinley. They enjoy spending time outdoors and watching their two children compete in various sporting events.
Mark Huber | Licensed Retirement Planner
Mark has a strong background in business ownership for the last 24 years. He also has ten years of experience as a top producing independent annuity broker, specializing in retirement and pension planning. Mark also has a technical background in engineering - he completed his studies at G.M.I. Engineering and Management Institute and spent his younger years working in project management.
Mark also co-founded a company in 2017 called iConsult University, an online college to support high-performing brokers and advisors on skills and ethics.
Mark has been featured in Success magazine as one of the most personable and sought-after mentors in the U.S. Mark has also been a member of various financial organizations, including Life Leadership, a financial education provider.
Mark was raised in the Midwest but currently splits his time between Florida and Michigan. He and his wife, Anna, have three children together. If he is not working with clients, you can usually find him traveling the country with his youngest son, who plays Travel Ice Hockey.
Please reach out to our team! We are always available to answer your retirement questions.
Eric Coons
Kaleidoscope Financial
email us here