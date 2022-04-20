Women's Organic Cotton Underwear Canada - Frank And Oak's Hipster Panties And Briefs Launched

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak, a company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, has announced their women's underwear collection, which is made from organic cotton and through sustainable processes. They want to emphasize that the cotton used was responsibly grown and harvested using sustainable methods. These are available in various sizes, which are: XS, S, M, L, and XL. Those interested in the sustainable women's underwear products from Frank And Oak can check out https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear

The women’s underwear offered by Frank And Oak can be subdivided into several categories. These include the: bralette, plunge neck bra, bikini panty, hipster brief, high waisted panty, thong, The TENCEL™ Modal Bikini Panty, and The TENCEL™ Modal Bralette.

These products offer various benefits. The bralette is wireless. The plunge neck bra has a smooth elastic band for support. The bikini panty they offer has a barely there design, which provides a comfortable feel and natural look. Their hipster brief has the distinction of having no wire and their high-waisted panty has no padding. Their thong has adjustable straps and their lace plunge bralette is made from antibacterial fabric. Meanwhile, the TENCEL™ Modal is a cellulosic fiber that is made from sustainable beech trees in a closed-loop production.

Founded in 2012 in Montreal, Frank And Oak have established their mission to produce an apparel brand that would send a message to a new generation of entrepreneurs and creatives. They began as a favourite at the Mile End in Montreal and they rapidly grew into one of the top lifestyle brands and digital retailers in Canada. The company is now a certified B Corp and a leader in the sustainable fashion industry, using innovative fabrics derived from nature to produce thoughtfully designed fashion wear to help people feel good in everything they wear, enjoy more, and live better. They want to point out that their purpose has always been to promote better living. Their B corp certification is an official recognition of their promise to comply with the highest standards of verified environmental and social responsibility. This has to do with balancing commercial profit with purpose, legal accountability, and public transparency for every step that they take. Currently, 75 percent of their products are made using eco-friendly materials and sustainable processes.

As previously announced, in 2019, Frank And Oak launched a series of goals that they planned to achieve in 2022. The first goal was to get rid of virgin plastics from their supply chain. Currently, all of their tags are made from biodegradable sugarcane paper and printed with soy-based inks. Furthermore, the back patches for their jeans assortments are now made from recycled paper and all other garment trims, including zippers and buttons, are shifting towards recycled options. The second goal was to offset 100 percent of their greenhouse gas scope 1 emissions. Unfortunately, due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic they had to put on hold their collaborations in accomplishing this particular goal.

Their third goal was to increase their use of renewable energies. With regards to this goal, they have been lucky to get their power from one of the biggest hydroelectric facilities in the world, which provides 97 percent of the power required by Quebec, including the Frank And Oak headquarters, stores and warehouse in Quebec City and Montreal. They plan to continue with this goal by finding ways to convert energy used with offsets from a third-party supplier. Their fourth goal was to promote a zero-waste philosophy and a community spirit. For this goal, they have launched their first full circular and recyclable shoe in a partnership with Thousand Fell. Once used, each sneaker is returned to Thousand Fell to be upcycled into a new pair. In addition, 100 percent of their denim is now considered to be responsible and 55 percent of their denim assortment is made from recycled content.

