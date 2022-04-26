New Study: How Gen Z and Millennials Find Products and Services to Buy
We surveyed 400 Gen Z and Millennial consumers to learn about the ways they discover new products and services to buyBOISE, IDAHO, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report on Gen Z and Millennial product discovery trends and insights has been published by Merakite, a Boise, Idaho-based digital agency. The study analyzed over 400 participants split across Gen Z (16-24) and Millennials (25-44).
The survey objective was to understand how Gen Z and Millennial consumers discovered new products and services. Respondents were asked “How do you usually find new products or services to buy?” as part of a targeted opt-in survey delivered on their smartphones. Participants were shown a shuffled list and limited to 3 answers total:
- My friends
- My family
- Online search
- People I follow on social media
- Ads I get on social media
- Blogs
- TV commercials
- Other
HIGHLIGHTS
- “Online search” was the top way Gen Z and Millennials reported finding new products and services to buy (60.0% on average)
- The next most popular answer was “my friends” (50.3% of Gen Z and 38.0% of Millennials)
- Millennials were much less likely to find new products or services through people they follow on social media, with only 16.0% of respondents including it as one of their top 3 channels
- Younger consumers’ openness to try their friends’ suggestions indicates micro-influencers may be a more successful strategy than social media ads or celebrity endorsements
- The popularity of “online search” underscores the importance of search engine optimization (SEO) for brands looking to capture Gen Z and Millennial shoppers during the discovery phase
RESULTS
Online search is the #1 way Gen Z and Millennials find products and services to buy
Online search is still the #1 way Gen Z and Millennial consumers reported finding new products and services to buy.
Of 400 respondents, 240 (60.0%) chose online search as one of the top 3 ways they learn about new products or services. On average, “online search” was in the top 3 choices for both Millennial and Gen Z respondents (57.4% for 16-17 year olds, 54.0% for 18-24 year olds, 61.0% for 25-34 year olds, and 67.0% for 35-44 year olds).
