Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,477 in the last 365 days.

New Study: How Gen Z and Millennials Find Products and Services to Buy

Woman shopping on a phone

Woman shopping on a phone

We surveyed 400 Gen Z and Millennial consumers to learn about the ways they discover new products and services to buy

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report on Gen Z and Millennial product discovery trends and insights has been published by Merakite, a Boise, Idaho-based digital agency. The study analyzed over 400 participants split across Gen Z (16-24) and Millennials (25-44).

The survey objective was to understand how Gen Z and Millennial consumers discovered new products and services. Respondents were asked “How do you usually find new products or services to buy?” as part of a targeted opt-in survey delivered on their smartphones. Participants were shown a shuffled list and limited to 3 answers total:
- My friends
- My family
- Online search
- People I follow on social media
- Ads I get on social media
- Blogs
- TV commercials
- Other

HIGHLIGHTS
- “Online search” was the top way Gen Z and Millennials reported finding new products and services to buy (60.0% on average)
- The next most popular answer was “my friends” (50.3% of Gen Z and 38.0% of Millennials)
- Millennials were much less likely to find new products or services through people they follow on social media, with only 16.0% of respondents including it as one of their top 3 channels
- Younger consumers’ openness to try their friends’ suggestions indicates micro-influencers may be a more successful strategy than social media ads or celebrity endorsements
- The popularity of “online search” underscores the importance of search engine optimization (SEO) for brands looking to capture Gen Z and Millennial shoppers during the discovery phase

RESULTS
Online search is the #1 way Gen Z and Millennials find products and services to buy
Online search is still the #1 way Gen Z and Millennial consumers reported finding new products and services to buy.
Of 400 respondents, 240 (60.0%) chose online search as one of the top 3 ways they learn about new products or services. On average, “online search” was in the top 3 choices for both Millennial and Gen Z respondents (57.4% for 16-17 year olds, 54.0% for 18-24 year olds, 61.0% for 25-34 year olds, and 67.0% for 35-44 year olds).

Read the full report at Merakite.com

For more information or new business inquiries, please email hello@merakite.com.

Maggie Sfingi
Merakite
maggie@merakite.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

New Study: How Gen Z and Millennials Find Products and Services to Buy

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.