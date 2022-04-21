MontyCloud Announces Walter Rogers as New CEO and Raj Sivarajan as EVP of India Operations
MontyCloud appoints Walter Rogers to the position of CEO
We are very excited about Walter and Raj joining the MontyCloud team.”REDMOND, WA, USA, April 21, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- MontyCloud, an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced today the appointment of Walter Rogers into the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rogers will also be a member of MontyCloud’s Board of Directors. MontyCloud also announced the appointment of Raj Sivarajan into the role of Executive Vice President, heading India Operations.
Mr. Rogers has created, led, and sold businesses that have operated in 20+ countries on 3 continents. He is currently the Chairman and CEO of Baker Communications and will remain in that role in addition to taking on these new responsibilities. Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) is a management consulting firm that helps enterprises create, implement, and sustain sales effectiveness projects for companies like AWS, Stripe, SAP, and many others.
Walter was also honored by Business Talk Magazine as one of the “Disruptors in the world of sales training and transformation.” That nomination occurred after his company, Baker Communications, Inc., was recognized by Forrester as one of the 3 Wave Leaders.
Prior to BCI and this new role as CEO of MontyCloud, Mr. Rogers founded and created successful exit events for three software companies:
• CloudChomp: where Rogers was the Chairman and Co-Founder. CloudChomp helps organizations programmatically assess cloud migration opportunities. The technology was acquired by VMware.
• Asset Optimization Group: an IT capacity planning software provider also acquired by VMware.
• CertiSource: a cloud-based transaction management provider serving customers including EDS, HP, and Arthur Andersen, ultimately acquired by VerticalNet.
Prior to founding his first company, Mr. Rogers was Vice President of Asia Pacific Marketing for Marcam, a process ERP Software Company. Throughout his career, he has been interviewed on over 100 radio shows affiliated with NPR, CNN, CBS, and ABC, where he offered his expertise on topics of Corporate Productivity, Sales, and CRM platforms.
Raj Sivarajan has built, led, and scaled software engineering, program management, and operations teams ground up in various global multinational companies of which he was a part, including Infosys, PayPal, Visa, and Google. In his most recent stint at Microsoft, Raj was a vital member of the India Leadership team that successfully incubated the Center of Excellence for Azure Global Capacity Management and rapidly grew the team to scale for global customers.
“We are very excited about Walter and Raj joining the MontyCloud team,” remarked Venkat Krishnamachari, the Co-Founder and Acting CEO, and now Chief Product Officer of MontyCloud. “Walter’s experience in helping tech companies like ours accelerate their growth, while at the same time greatly improving customer experience, will undoubtedly help us further solidify our position as the leading brand when it comes to helping clients achieve post-migration operational excellence.”
“I am thrilled to join such an amazing team. MontyCloud’s technology and services help customers drastically reduce the overhead and risk associated with cloud operations, which frees them to focus on the strategic benefits of the cloud including launching new products, and services and improving customer engagement,” said Walter Rogers.
Venkat also noted, “I am excited to have Raj join and lead MontyCloud India Operations. Raj’s extensive background in scaling and improving business processes and customer experiences at global companies like Microsoft Azure, Google, Visa, and PayPal comes in at a great time as we look to attract top talent and deliver repeatable value to our global customers”
“MontyCloud is solving pertinent problems for customers at scale and gives precious time back to developers to go work their magic for their companies. I am excited to be joining Team MontyCloud in this awesome journey. There’s so much to learn, so much to solve for and we are only getting started. I can’t wait to hit the road running.” said Raj Sivarajan.
ABOUT MONTYCLOUD, INC.
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of enabling IT teams to become cloud powerhouses. Many large enterprises, retail, healthcare, educational, and research institutions use MontyCloud DAY2™ to efficiently manage and operate their cloud environments.
MontyCloud’s No-Code approach to Autonomous Cloud Operations helps customers rapidly deliver intelligent Applications, instead of focusing their efforts on infrastructure and Operations. MontyCloud DAY2™ is a cloud-native, Events-driven platform that delivers both simplicity and extensibility to Cloud customers.
MontyCloud is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner (https://tinyurl.com/MontyCloudATP), Public Sector Partner, and Cloud Management Competency Partner (https://tinyurl.com/MontyCloudAWS).
In 2021, AWS highlighted MontyCloud as one of the 10 most innovative Global Startups. Link to article: https://tinyurl.com/AWSArticle10Best
Lori Day
MontyCloud, Inc.
+1 832-652-4211
Lori@montycloud.com
