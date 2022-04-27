Centraleyes partners with UAE-based, Evanssion, to bring local presence in a key market as part of its global expansion
Centraleyes announces its latest strategic partnership with UAE-based, value-added distributor, Evanssion.
Our partners and customers are keen to discover the features that Centraleyes offers. This partnership is a strong value-add to Evanssion as we expand our portfolio to cyber risk and compliance.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evanssion is now promoting the Centraleyes next generation GRC platform as their primary cloud native risk management platform. This recent partnership with Evanssion sets another huge milestone in Centraleyes’s strategic expansion goals, as they continue to gain rapid global GRC market share.
Headquartered in Dubai, Evanssion has been operating across the region for more than 11 years and has a proven track record of working with the largest enterprises across key verticals, enabling them through the journey of IT and Security transformation.
The Centraleyes platform will provide Evanssion’s customers with unparalleled ability to achieve and sustain cyber resilience and compliance. The platform enables customers to onboard and implement the solution in a single day. Once live, the platform streamlines and simplifies the collection and analysis of data via automation and orchestration, of both internal and external data sources. Lastly, the Centraleyes platform produces real-time, intuitive dashboards, which convert the risk into clear and actionable reports.
Centraleyes CEO Yair Solow said: “This unique partnership will unlock business potential in the region and provide the top local enterprises with unparalleled, next generation GRC coverage”.
Ahmad Al Qadri, Evanssion CEO commented: “Our partners and customers are keen to discover features of integrated risk management that Centraleyes offers. We are committed to developing awareness for Centraleyes and accelerating adoption across all major verticals. This partnership is a strong value-add to Evanssion as we expand our portfolio to cyber risk and compliance.”
About Centraleyes:
Centraleyes is a next generation GRC platform that gives organizations an unparalleled understanding of their cyber risk and compliance. Centraleyes provides an exceptional ability to see, understand and react to growing risks and gaps, in a place where other solutions are ineffective, utilizing smart surveys and questionnaires, live threat intelligence feeds and automated remediation planning. The platform addresses the primary use cases of internal risk, compliance management, supply chain and vendor risk, and executive reporting. Centraleyes’s customers have automated and orchestrated their GRC function, to the point where it is 10x faster and 10x better. This is truly cyber risk management reimagined.
About Evanssion:
Evanssion is a value-added distributor (VAD) specialized in Cloud Native and Cyber Security across the Middle East and Africa. Built on the foundation of identifying and providing early access to technology disruptors from the hotspots of innovation, Evanssion works with its customers proactively in addressing their challenges. The company’s mission is to evangelize the adoption of transformative technologies with passion for their technology and channel partners, and end customers in the region.
