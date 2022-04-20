FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV, Donate Life NYS Encourage New Yorkers to Register as Organ Donors During Donate Life Awareness Month

Albany, NY – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Donate Life New York State will discuss the importance of organ donation in advance of Friday’s National Blue and Green Day. New Yorkers are encouraged to wear blue and green in support of organ donation and to register to become an organ donor.

When: 10:15 a.m., Thursday, April 21 Where: Albany DMV district office 855 Central Avenue Albany NY 12206

Who: DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder Donate Life NYS Executive Director Aisha Tator Frank and Alisa Furfaro, married couple who met through support group for transplant recipients

