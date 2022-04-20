Data Facts Announces Background Screening Industry Veteran William Dent Joins Client Success Team

Global background screening solutions provider Data Facts announced William Dent joined its Client Success Team as a Strategic Account Manager.

I look forward to seeing William build strong relationships with his clients and show them the value Data Facts delivers to their organizations.” — Tammy Henry, VP of Client Success

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of national and international background screening solutions, recently announced they hired William Dent as a Strategic Account Manager for the Client Success Team.

William joins Data Facts with over 15 years’ experience in the background screening industry. During that time, he gained hands-on knowledge on all aspects of the process, from public records research, drug testing, client service, and account management, to Director of Operations.

Dent’s new Strategic Account Manager role will pull heavily from his extensive experience to help drive client success through long-term partnerships. He will provide education to clients on new products, provide best practice recommendations, share information on industry and legislative changes, and serve as an escalation point for client questions and concerns.

William is enthusiastic about joining the Data Facts team. "Data Facts delivers on its Brand Promise and separates itself from the rest by providing a level of service that has been lost in the industry. Our Core Values are in alignment with what our customers expect, and what we promise is what we deliver.”

Data Facts’ Vice President of Client Success, Tammy Henry, is confident Dent will be a highly productive addition to her team. “William brings a keen understanding of the industry and priceless client support experience to his role. I look forward to seeing him carve out his place on the team, build strong relationships with his clients, and show them the value Data Facts delivers to their organizations.”

William assumed his role in March 2022.

About Data Facts

Data Facts provides background screening you trust to make sound hiring decisions. For over three decades, Data Facts’ background screening solutions have provided clients with innovative, transformational technology and a personalized customer experience. By merging technology and the human touch, Data Facts uniquely serves its customer base and builds relationships that last. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.