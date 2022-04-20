Beauty Industry Expert Sees Big Growth Potential in Hot New Hair Removal Concept
Seasoned Pro Becomes Georgia Area Representative for L.A. Bikini
Already financially independent with investments in two popular franchise concepts, Ron Brooker now sees himself as a "mentor" to others who want to follow in his footsteps. He's found the next great opportunity and it's with L.A. Bikini, the franchise concept that combines a novel "sugaring" hair removal technique with a forward-thinking business model.
— Ron Brooker
Sugaring uses an all-natural sugar paste formulation to remove unwanted hair in a natural way without the harsh chemicals used in the outdated hot-wax Brazilian. Sugaring is a healthier, less painful way to remove hair that also inhibits hair growth, all of which helps to achieve the smoothest skin possible – and a loyal following.
“I’m at a great place in life. I have a successful business and I’m financially independent. I see this as an opportunity to help others start and grow a successful business,” said the 65-year-old Brooker, a Matthews resident. “The best path to achieve that is to start with a young concept and L.A. Bikini is both a great opportunity and a perfect fit for my background.”
Brooker has been a Great Clips franchisee for 26 years and owns 14 locations and he was also a Massage Envy franchisee for 11 years with four locations before selling that business in 2018. “I have a solid understanding of all aspects of successful franchising including real estate, HR, advertising, expense control and operations,” Brooker said.
Brooker’s L.A. Bikini territory is Georgia, where he is focusing on opening studios in the Atlanta area, Savannah, Columbus, Macon, Augusta, and Athens. While L.A. Bikini has yet to open a studio in Georgia, Brooker will not only be a franchise owner, but an Area Representative for L.A. Bikini, recruiting other potential franchise owners to open multiple locations. Area Representatives commit to opening from seven to 20-plus units in designated territories over periods ranging from five to 10 years.
“I was impressed with the simplicity of the business, the profitability and the enormous potential for converting customers who dislike the negative experience of more traditional hair-removal processes,” Brooker said. “The L.A. Bikini model makes it easy to own and operate multiple locations.”
L.A. Bikini is in growth mode since it began franchising in 2015. It already has locations in seven states, and its ambitious growth plan calls for having 100 studios open across the country by 2027, eventually expanding to more than 300 locations.
While using sugar to remove unwanted body hair is actually an ancient technique, it took L.A. Bikini to find a niche with the unique service and help it stand out in a competitive industry with little differentiation. L.A. Bikini offers a forward-thinking business model combined with state-of-the-art technology; smaller, more efficient studio footprints that result in lower operating costs and fewer employees; and unique membership models that give customers special perks and savings with only a short-term commitment.
L.A. Bikini is striving to offer transformative hair removal by creating a mutually rewarding relationship between its owners, employees, and guests and that is a formula for success that has individuals like Brooker bullish on the growth of the concept.
“L.A. Bikini’s combination of small studios, lean staff, superior technology, and high revenue per hour makes this business prime for stunning cash flows,” Brooker said
About L.A. Bikini
Hoover, AL-based L.A. Bikini combines a unique sugaring hair removal technique that customers actually look forward to getting with an innovative business model that rewards customers with lifetime membership benefits without an ongoing contract. Franchising was launched in 2015 and L.A. Bikini expects to have 100 studios open by 2027, eventually growing to more than 300 locations nationwide.
