Gluten-Free Soup Market to Garner US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032 at 7.3% CAGR, Says FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gluten-free soup market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.3% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032. As per a survey conducted by the Food Marketing Institute, over 80% of the population need access to thorough and 'easy-to-understand' ingredient lists on their labels.
As a result, numerous food firms have pioneered the practice of providing extensive insights into its formulation, particularly when selling 'Free-from' products like gluten-free soups. As per the study, key companies are implementing strategies such as the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point System (HACCP).
These strategies are expected to ensure that no gluten contamination occurs during the production, packaging, or storage processes of food items thus boosting the gluten free soups market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
•The global gluten-free soup market is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2022
•Based on form, solid form is anticipated to account for over 50% of the market share over the forecast period.
•North America gluten-free soup market is expected to witness growth at 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
•In terms of sales channel, offline sales channel is projected to account for maximum share in the coming years
•East Asia is anticipated to emerge as a prominent region for gluten-free soup market in the forecast period
“Production of packaged dried soup by manufacturers is anticipated to increase the shelf life of gluten-free soup. This will boost the demand for gluten free soup in the market,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Competitive Landscape
The gluten-free soup market is fairly fragmented due to the presence of multinational companies like The Campbell Soup Company, ConAgra Brands Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company, Barilla Holdings among others.
Moreover, they are updating their current portfolio as per the shifting demand of consumers for gluten-free food items along with inorganic strategies like partnerships and collaborations:
Porter & Nash, a vegan soup and gravy company, has launched sauces, soups and gravies which are gluten-free, containing kombu seaweed that are suitable for vegans
Campbell Soup Co. acquired Pacific Foods to diversify its soup portfolio specially in the gluten free food sector in order to cater the rising interest of consumers regarding their wellbeing and health
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global gluten-free soup market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
The study offers compelling insights based on form (liquid form and solid form), category (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), packaging (canned, pouched and other packaging), sales channel (offline sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience store and other sales channel) and online sales channel (company website and e-commerce platform)), across seven major regions of the world.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Ankush Nikam
