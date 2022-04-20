Due To Rising Demand In The Food And Beverage Industries, The Sorting Machines Market Is Predicted To Expand At An 8% Rate As Per The Business Research Company's Sorting Machines Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers sorting machines market size, sorting machines market forecasts, major sorting machines companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the sorting machines market, the increasing demand from the food and beverage industries is driving the growth of the sorting machines market. Optical sorters are mainly utilized in the food industry around the globe, with improved penetration in the processing of collected foods like fruits and vegetables. For instance, in 2020, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) launched its focus on enforcing new food quality standards and notified 27 new regulations for food standards. Alcoholic beverages, food fortification, packaging, and pharmaceuticals are regulated as active substances. Food and beverage sorter products led the market with a revenue share of 56% in 2020.



The global sorting machines market share is expected to grow from $3.19 billion in 2021 to $3.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.03%. The global sorting machines market growth is expected to grow to $4.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.31%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the sorting machines market. For instance, in May 2020, TOMRA Company introduced TOMRA 3C, a new optical sorting machine systematic in sorting and product yields. The TOMRA 3C should be equipped with two, three, or four chutes of 500 mm in width. The option of having multiple numbers of chutes permits high throughput, but heavier than this, it also provides great flexibility. While four chutes may be run in parallel to perform a similar task to supply extraordinarily high throughput, chutes may also operate individually from each other, for instance, to commit one or two chutes to reverse sorting.

Major players in the sorting machines market are Tomra, Sesotec, Aweta, Raytec Vision, BT-Wolfgang Binder, Concept Engineers, GREEFA, Allgaier Werke, Cimbria, Satake Corporation, CP Global, Duravant, Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd., Yuuki Anzai, and Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

TBRC’s global sorting machines market research report is segmented by product into optical sorter, weight/gravity sorter, others; by end-use industry into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, waste recycling, mining; by technology into laser, camera, LED, X-Ray.

As per this sorting machines market analysis, in 2021, Europe was the largest region in the market. The regions covered in the global sorting machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Sorting Machines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

