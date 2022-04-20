Dr. Edward Gosselin, Emergency Medicine Expert Witness of EMG Consulting & Contracting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say in many professions you have to be a jack of all trades and a master of none, but in the field of Emergency Medicine, doctors have to do their best to be a master of all.

Emergency medicine physicians are involved with every specialty dealing with every problem that can walk or be wheeled through the door.

Whether it's Surgical, OB/GYN, Psychiatry, Pediatric, or any number of Internal Medicine specialties like Neurology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, or even Dermatology, they have to be ready to spring into action and diagnose and treat the patient.

Emergency medicine is by its nature unscheduled care. Most first presentations of anything emergent or urgent, like a heart attack, stroke or severe abdominal pain, are typically first examined by an emergency medicine doctor in the sometimes frenzied location of a hospital Emergency Department.

Due to the unselected nature of patients and the limited time that can be spent with patients, many factors not under a physician’s control can affect the attitudes and even the clinical outcomes of patients.

It’s no wonder the majority of emergency physicians have been named in a claim for malpractice at least once.

Many of these lawsuits are dismissed without prejudice, and during any part of the process, a case can be settled.

Some cases, however, do have merit, requiring expert testimony for either the plaintiff or the defense should the case proceed to deposition and eventually to trial.

Dr. Edward Gosselin is a board-certified residency trained Emergency Medicine physician, a graduate of Boston University School of Medicine and the founder of EMG Consulting & Contracting LLC. He has several decades of practice both clinically as well as administratively. He has been an Emergency Department director for 3 separate facilities. He also provides litigation support services and expert witness investigation and testimony in the field of Emergency Medicine for Consultations, Affidavits of Merit, depositions and trials.

“Expert witness work is not the same as treating a gunshot victim, but it is still fulfilling to be able to help in a different way,” says Dr. Gosselin.

To become an expert witness, you have to be an expert, and Dr. Gosselin has spent more than 30 years in emergency medicine and continues to practice.

“It's very hard to both be an expert witness in this field unless you continue to practice,” says Dr. Gosselin. “I have seen some doctors attempt to do this work soon after their residency, and although they may be board-certified with the full complement of education, they may not necessarily have the expertise or nuanced experience.”

Ultimately, says Dr. Gosselin, the job of an emergency medicine provider first and foremost is to think “worst first”. One must in a short amount of time determine whether the presenting signs and symptoms could result in loss of life, or loss of function (mortality and morbidity) so physicians must think with this mindset upon those things that may be serious, or potentially life threatening first.

“When I see a patient, I have to do a Medical/Social/Family history and a physical exam. I typically have to place orders for tests, I have to interpret those tests,” says Dr. Gosselin. “It always goes back to what's best for the patient, so we're constantly taking in information to reevaluate. That's where your focus has to be. If you miss a little eczema or non-toxic dermatitis, it's probably not going to be the end of the world for the patient, but you have to know the at least 17 rashes that represent diseases that can kill you or cause serious illness in order to rule those out, or you just may find yourself with an ill or deceased patient”- and the medical/legal issues that may arise from that situation.”

