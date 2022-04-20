Wolf Administration Announces Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Accelerating Pre-Construction for U.S. 219 in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that additional Appalachian Program Development (APD) funding in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is helping to accelerate the expansion of U.S. 219 in Somerset County.

The $53 million investment was committed today to continue the remaining pre-construction phase activities of final design, right-of-way, and utilities to upgrade the county's last remaining two-lane section of U.S. 219 to a four-lane, limited-access highway.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making significant progress possible across Pennsylvania," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. "This investment also shows the commitment to growing and supporting our rural economies and transportation system."

This funding is in addition to the $6 million in APD funds announced in November 2020 that have been used to begin the environmental studies and alignment selection phase of the project.

As part of the Appalachian Development Highway System, U.S. 219 qualifies for federal APD funding, which was created in 1965 as a way of funding corridor projects that would provide access to regional and national markets, contributing to growth opportunities and improved access in Appalachia.

The studies are intended to advance the portion of U.S. 219 from the southern end of the Meyersdale Bypass to the northern end of the recently completed U.S. 219/Interstate 68 interchange near Old Salisbury Road in Maryland.

"Senator Pat Stefano (R-32) and I have been advocating for this expansion project of U.S. 219 for years to improve interstate commerce and highway safety," said Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee. "Today's announcement securing $53 million of Federal Appalachian Program Development funding will complete essential pre-construction activities and will continue promoting the project's benefits to secure funding for the construction of this critical corridor."

While the pre-construction funds for the U.S. 219 project have been secured, federal, state, and local officials will need to continue to work closely to find a solution to secure funding for the construction phase of this project.

The design team is currently performing resource agency coordination, environmental data collection and starting to engage local public officials and residents for their input on the project.

