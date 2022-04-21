Catch Speaker Transformational Cathy Trinh, a Champion for Asian Women, at the Boss Up Book Tour in L.A. April 26
The time is now to be an Asian woman with a global vision to help elevate women leaders in the 21st century.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cathy Trinh has honed her emotional intelligence during a 25-year career, starting as a customer service representative and now as Founder and CEO of Recruiter Hustle Inc., a unique recruiting and networking firm in California. In addition to being a successful business owner, Cathy’s ability to communicate with any type of audience has made her an in-demand speaker and author. A critical element of her skill on stage is her ability to bring her authentic self to her work and to be relatable by sharing her obstacles as well as her triumphs. “All my failures and missteps have allowed me to develop my skills and style as a transformational speaker and inspirational leader in various communities,” she says. “The time is now to be an Asian woman with a global vision to help elevate women leaders in the 21st century. I plan to continue to speak on topics that are important to me in the areas of mental health, recovery, and entrepreneurship to support women. My mission is to be one of the world’s most sought-after inspirational Asian women with a message to move, touch, and heal thousands of people by sharing my personal journey and testimony.”
— Cathy Trinh
She is on her way to that goal. In June, on behalf of Asian women around the world, Cathy will accept a public acknowledgment of the contribution of Asian women during the Vietnam War. The acknowledgment will take place at a news conference in Atlanta involving a coalition of cultural leaders. Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Elbert “Al” Bartell, a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, will deliver the acknowledgment. “I am moved beyond words by this honor,” Cathy says. Having fled Vietnam with her parents when she was only a toddler, having survived cancer, having overcome challenges throughout her career, Cathy is a model of resilience and courage, and the perfect choice to receive the acknowledgment.
You can learn more about Recruiter Hustle Inc. at www.recruiterhustle.com or about Cathy at www.cathytrinh.com. You can also read Cathy’s whole story in the book Asian Women Who Boss Up. Better yet, catch her live when the Boss Up Book Tour comes to Los Angeles April 26! Check the full tour schedule for all the dates and details.
About the Women Who Boss Up Book Series
Whether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. You’ll read about women in Corporate America who pursued their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to persevere, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success. You can also meet some of these women in person during the Boss Up Book Tour this spring. Or join other boss ladies from around the world at the first-ever Women Who Boss Up Conference. This two-day conference is packed with information you can use right now, whether you’ve just launched a business, are ready to scale up a solid operation, or are only beginning to explore your options. Get out of the Zoom room and into the meeting room! We hope to see you in one of our book tour cities or at Red Rock Casino & Resort in Las Vegas May 18–20. Note that conference capacity is limited, so check out the full schedule and register here.
Tamira Luc
Delucslife
+1 310-710-8954
email us here