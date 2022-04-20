Sen. Fontana Announces $600,000 for Revitalization Project in the Hill District

Allegheny County – April 20, 2022 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana announced the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) will award a $600,000 grant to the redevelopment of the former “Kretz” building at the corner of Wylie and Herron avenues in Pittsburgh. The $2.5 million project falls within the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Avenues of Hope revitalization strategy and will bring new residential units as well as office and commercial space to the Hill District.

“This funding will support affordable housing and continued community revitalization in the Hill District,” said Sen. Fontana. “Our commonwealth and country is in the midst of a housing crisis, and we know making affordable housing available is one of the most impactful and long-term solutions we can implement. I’m proud to see an investment in this community project that will increase our housing inventory and provide space for businesses to contribute to economic growth here in Pittsburgh.”

Grant funding is administered by the PHFA through the Community Revitalization Fund Program (CRFP). The CRFP seeks to expand or rehabilitate affordable housing stock coupled with retail/commercial space to promote community revitalization, especially in those parts of the state that are struggling economically. The CRFP raises money through the sale of tax credits under the Mixed-Use Development Tax Credit Program. More information about PHFA and 2022 grant recipients can be found here online.

