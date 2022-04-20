Die Casting Machinery Market Growth Forecasts: A $2 Billion Market in 2027, with CAGR of 6.8 %

Acknowledging the kind of traction gained by this market, recently published a study report asserts the global Die Casting Machinery Market size is projected to accrue voluminously by 2027 registering a phenomenal CAGR of 6.8% during the review period (2022 to 2027)

/EIN News/ -- Waxhaw, United States, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry Data Analytics, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Die Casting Machinery market. We have been studying the market from the past 10 years and this is our 6th edition of the report. It took us around 3 months to complete the research and finally make it available in the market for sale.

Some of our key findings from the research are as follows:

Die Casting Machinery are industrial tools which are used to produce or manufacture metal products by filling metal molds with light melted alloy such as steel, carbon, bronze, aluminum, tin, and zinc. Die casting process is defined as the shortest distance between the finished product and the raw materials. The scope of the report covers segmentation based on machine type, industry, raw material, and geography. By machine type, the market is segmented into cold chamber die casting machines, and hot chamber die casting machines. By industry, the market is segmented into automotive, 3C industry, and other industries.

Key Market Key Players:

During our course of research, we have studied the key market players around the globe along with some prominent local players. We made a detailed list of the all the available players that we could find through our research and have included those mentioned below in our list:

Buhler, L.K. Group, Toshiba Machine, UBE Machinery, Italpresse, Frech, Birch Machinery Company, Toyo Machinery & Metal, Zitai Machines, Colosio Srl, Ningbo Dongfang, Yizumi Group, Wuxi Xinjiasheng, Suzhou Sanji, Huachen, Guannan Die Casting Machine and Others.

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/die-casting-machinery-market/inquiry

New and Latest market trends:

With the Carat 840 and the Carat 920, Bühler has further extended its portfolio as the automotive industry’s demand for larger and more complex parts continues to increase. These larger parts require new production processes, a new challenge for customers. Building on its experience on current large solutions, Bühler is their partner for innovating the entire production cycle for these even larger parts. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, the Japanese manufacturing company said that it will sell its aluminium business that produces beverage cans and automotive parts, to the US investment fund Apollo Global Management for an undisclosed amount. Nantong Jiangzhong Photoelectricity Co., Ltd. (“Jiangzhong”) has officially launched its latest project: installing an Italpresse Gauss TF5700 High Pressure Die Casting (HPDC) machine. Held on 1st February 2021 at the company’s base in Jiangsu Province, China, the project launch ceremony follows the contract signed at the end of 2020.

Recent Market Developments:

Huicheng Foundry Ltd, an aluminium foundry based in Jinan City, Shandong province, has ordered three large high-pressure die-casting machines from Italpresse Gauss, a Norican Technology, at this year’s GIFA. UBE MACHINERY CORPORATION, Ltd., the core company of the UBE Group’s machinery business, announced today that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held today has decided to change the company’s Japanese trade name (Ube Kosan Kikai Kabushiki Kaisha) as follows. Ube Machinery Corporation, Ltd. (President: Hironori Miyauchi), a consolidated subsidiary of Ube Industries, Ltd. (President: Masato Izumihara), today announced it plans to absorb two of its subsidiaries by merger, as part of a realignment of its injection molding machine business. The two subsidiaries to be absorbed into Ube Machinery are U-MHI Platech Co., Ltd. (President: Koji Kubota) and U&M Plastic Solutions Co., Ltd. (President: Junichi Yonehara). Xometry, the largest on-demand manufacturing platform, today announced that it has entered into a national distribution agreement with Mitsubishi Materials, U.S.A to offer select cutting tools via Xometry Supplies, its online store. Beginning in June, customers will be able to choose from the full line-up of DiaEdge and MOLDINO cutting tools, expanding the Xometry Supplies offering of CNC machine tooling by over 25,000 items.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa By Type Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine By Deployment Automobile Industry

Instruments

3C Industry

Others CAGR 6.8% Customization Scope 15% Free Customization Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email

Quick buy:



https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/report/purchase/die-casting-machinery-market?mode=su



Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share in the global die casting machines market, owing to growing manufacturing industries across the region. Emerging economies like, China, India, etc. expected to have significant growth in automotive, and other manufacturing industries. China is among the world’s largest suppliers of car parts, exporting motor vehicle parts and accessories worth USD 33.63 billion in 2019. In addition to its low labor costs, China has become known as 'the world's factory' because of its strong business ecosystem, lack of regulatory compliance, low taxes and duties, and competitive currency practices.

Market Segment Analysis

The aluminum die-casting machine market is growing globally due to the increasing use of aluminum in the automotive, aerospace, construction, and power industries worldwide. Aluminum has several qualities that make it more suitable for use in automotive manufacturing than steel. While steel is less expensive, it is heavier, which results in reduced fuel economy. The hot chamber die casting machine can provide high volume output and convenience of melting the metal in the machine. Those alloys which cannot be cast in hot chamber machines are cast be the cold chamber die casting machines. The largest segment as High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC) is employed for over two-thirds of aluminum die casting. HPDC offers a short casting cycle time and smooth surfaces and is well suited for automation. Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC) is excellent for casting aluminum when strength and complex patterns are required. It also is more efficient in terms of metal utilization but casting time is slow.

You can read more about our report and also ask for a sample of our report before purchasing by registering on the link below

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/die-casting-machinery-market

Recent Publication:-



Hot-Work Die Steels Market - Growth, Trends And Forecast (2021 - 2026) By Types, By Application, By Regions and By Key Players: Voestalpine, Daido Steel, Hitachi Metals, Arcelor - Hot-Work Die Steels market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 4726.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Hot-Work Die Steels market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5343.4 million by 2026. Hot stamping is a forming process that combines the forming and heat treatment of sheet metal parts in single step. This process aim to meet the demand for manufacturing automotive c onstruction parts from ultra high-strength steel. Therefore hot0work die steel is the product of this kind of process.



Refractory Metals Market - Growth, Trends And Forecast (2021 - 2026) By Types, By Application, By Regions and By Key Players: Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck - Registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2027, the global polyimide varnish market is anticipated to reach the market value of US$ 44 million in the year 2027 from US$ 34 million in the year 2020.



Solder Market - Growth, Trends And Forecast (2022 - 2027) By Types, By Application, By Regions and By Key Players - Alpha Assembly Solutions, Senju Metal Industry, AIM Metals & Alloys, Qualitek International - Registering a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027, the global solder market is anticipated to reach the market value of US$ 7268 million in the year 2027 from US$ 6152.7 million in the year 2021.



Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market - Growth, Trends And Forecast (2022 - 2027) By Types, By Application, By Regions and By Key Players - JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE - Registering a CAGR of around 7.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027, the Precious Metal Sputtering Targets Market is anticipated to reach the market value of US$ 441.2 Million by 2026.



Irfan Tamboli +1 (704) 266-3234 | contact@industrydataanalytics.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/industrydataanalytics/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDJedOVIAGaLTYIXrvYCCzA Twitter: https://twitter.com/InDataAnalytics