Aviation Week Network Expands its Global Portfolio with the Addition of GAD – Global Airport Development Events
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network, serving the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, today announces it is expanding its global portfolio. GAD — Global Airport Development, the original airport privatization forum and flagship event for the airport investment and finance community, will become part of Aviation Week Network’s air transport portfolio of brands. Both Aviation Week Network and GAD are part of Informa Markets.
“We are delighted to be welcoming GAD to the Aviation Week Network. Airports and their operating companies are a key customer group within our Air Transport community so to be able to bring GAD together with our existing leading brands will greatly enhance our customer product and services offer to this key market sector,” said Dave Stroud, Managing Director, Airport Strategy & Consulting.
The GAD events represent the "who's who" of the airport operator and investor community and bring together an unrivalled pool of expertise in airport management, concession, and financing models. GAD is the one forum where the whole network of airport stakeholders can meet, learn, and do business.
“The GAD team is very pleased to be joining Aviation Week Network and sit alongside well established and respected brands such as Routes, CAPA, and ATW. We look forward to being able to provide more value to airport investors and operators with increased industry insight, news, and analysis from the wider Aviation Week Network,” said Sophie Milton, GAD Portfolio Director. “We are already looking forward to our first collaboration with the GAD Americas event taking place alongside the CAPA LCC Americas conference in Puerto Rico in May.”
The Aviation Week Network air transport portfolio includes leading events, data, intelligence, consulting, and media brands such as Routes, CAPA – Centre for Aviation, SpeedNews Commercial Aviation Suppliers Conference, Aviation Week MRO, Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM), Air Transport World (ATW), Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Aviation Daily, and Fleet Discovery which bring together the leading airline, airports, and travel executives across the globe. The combined portfolio enables the commercial aviation community including airlines, airports, MROs, suppliers, and financial services to make critical decisions, predict and find opportunities, and connect with each other.
To find out more about the upcoming GAD Americas event, Puerto Rico, 24-6th May visit: https://informaconnect.com/gad-americas/. GAD World will take place in Amsterdam, 2nd – 4th November.
To learn more about the Aviation Week Network’s air transport event portfolio, visit AviationWeek.com/events
ABOUT GAD
Founded in 1994, GAD conferences have been tracking the development of airport privatizations, ownership, and financing models for the last 28 years. The GAD forums have enabled airport stakeholders to define best practice in airport PPP/P3 models, commercial strategy and driving ROI from infrastructure development. Both annual events, GAD Americas (May) and GAD World (November), are recognized by the community as an unmissable opportunity to meet and identify investment and strategic business opportunities that move the airport business forward.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
