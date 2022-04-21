Geraldine Proust Joins ESOMAR as Head of Public Affairs and Professional Standards
Global association for the data analytics, market research & insights industry selects new senior management team member to manage legal & regulatory functions
Geraldine's background will provide continuity for ESOMAR’s efforts in government affairs, industry standards and compliance, strategic partnerships, advocacy and global communications.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global voice of the data, research and insights community, today announced that Geraldine Proust has been hired as Head of Public Affairs and Professional Standards. In this position, Proust will be responsible for leading global advocacy efforts; managing industry relationships and strategic partnerships; and developing and enforcing global regulatory professional standards for the industry. In this role, she will use her extensive experience in digital policies, data protection and data marketing, as well as her skills in enriching and building professional connections in multiple industry sectors.
— Marie-Agnes Mourot de Lathyle, ESOMAR COO/CFO
“Geraldine brings the perfect blend of skills to this important management role with ESOMAR, including extensive professional experience working in the insights space,” said ESOMAR COO/CFO, Marie-Agnes Mourot de Lathyle. “Her legal and regulatory management background will provide continuity for ESOMAR’s efforts in government affairs, industry standards and compliance, strategic partnerships, advocacy, and global communications. I’m thrilled to welcome her to our team.”
Proust comes to ESOMAR from an 11-year tenure with The Federation of European Data and Marketing (FEDMA), which represents the interests of the European data and marketing industry. There, she moved quickly to a management position, eventually serving as both Director of Public Affairs and Director of Legal Affairs. She is a Certified Information Privacy Professional by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and has the ECBC-B Professional DPO certification from the Maastricht University European Center on Privacy and Cybersecurity. Proust holds a master’s degree of EU law from Panthéon-Sorbonne University and a diploma in legal studies from Oxford University.
Previously, this position was held by Kim Smouter, who recently departed the association to head up the European Network of National Civil Society Associations (ENNA) as Secretary General.
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR is a not-for-profit membership organization. Members form a community convinced of the potential of data analytics, research and insights to help improve societies, organizations and everyone's life. They’ve been helping individuals and organizations that are part of the analytics and insights ecosystem since 1948. 2022 marks their 75th year as an association. ESOMAR is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is present in over 130 countries through its members.
