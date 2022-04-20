Lithium Mining Market Report to 2030 - Analysing Reserves & Production by Country, Assets and Projects- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.33 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing focus on R&D of advanced technologies in mining

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global lithium mining market size was USD 3.33 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for consumer electronics products and increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in grid-scale energy storage systems are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing focus on Research & Development (R&D) of advanced technologies in mining process is expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Several universities are focusing on research for developing newer technology to assist in lithium extraction.

The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global lithium mining market. The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the lithium mining market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the lithium mining market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world.

Leading Companies of the Lithium Mining Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, Tianqi Lithium Corp., SQM S.A. (Sociedad Química y Minera), Pilbara Minerals Limited, Livent Corporation, Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd., Mineral Resources Limited, Lithium Americas Corporation, and Piedmont Lithium, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Glass & Ceramics (Frits) segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising use of lithium in glass and ceramic manufacturing. As the addition of lithium boosts the glass melt rate, decrease the viscosity and melt temperature providing higher output, moulding benefits, and energy savings.

North America lithium mining market is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players such as Albemarle Corporation, Livent Corporation, and Piedmont Lithium, Inc. in countries in the region.

In October 2021, Lithium Americas Corp. made an announcement to acquire 42,857,143 subscription receipts of Arena Minerals Inc. This acquisition would provide the opportunity to advance exploration in Argentina in proximity to Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project, which is being jointly developed with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

Lithium hydroxide segment revenue is expected to expand at significantly steady CAGR during the forecast period. Lithium hydroxide is suitable in battery manufacturing, particularly for EVs. It boosts the efficiency of the battery, enabling EVs to have a further usability range before requiring a recharge.

Furthermore, the report divides the Lithium Mining market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global lithium mining market on the basis of type, source, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2030)

Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Chloride

Lithium Concentrate

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2030)

Hard Rock

Brine

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2030)

Flux Powder

Polymers

Batteries

Refrigeration

Air Conditioning Equipment

Glass & Ceramics (Frits)

Grease & Lubricants

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Lithium Mining market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Lithium Mining market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Lithium Mining Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Lithium Mining market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Lithium Mining market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Lithium Mining market

