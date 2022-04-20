Submit Release
April 20, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Externship Program for Appalachian Law School Students

Attorney General Miyares Announces Externship Program for Appalachian Law School Students

~ The Office of the Attorney General is forming a new clinic in partnership with Appalachian School of Law for their students to work with the OAG on criminal appeals~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced a new clinic program in partnership with the Appalachian School of Law. The Advanced Appellate Advocacy Program will allow ASL law students to work with attorneys at the Office of the Attorney General in criminal appeal cases. 

“ASL is an incredible asset to Southwest Virginia. ASL students are well-rounded, hardworking, and passionate people who want to serve their communities through the practice of law. The ASL alumni in my administration are dedicated public servants. I am confident that the ASL externs will continue that great legacy.”

The new program will be a rigorous and educational experience for participants and is the only program of its kind in Virginia. ASL students in the program will assist on real appellate cases with attorneys from the Criminal Section of the Attorney General’s Office. Students will review court records and write draft briefs for OAG staff to review.

 “The program gives students an amazing opportunity to work on actual criminal appeals and work with attorneys who are experts in appellate work,” explained program coordinator and Professor Shelly James. “Students even have the possibility of arguing before the Court of Appeals if their cases are set for oral argument. It is a very unique clinic program, and we are very excited for our students.”

“ASL’s new Advanced Appellate Advocacy Program reflects ASL’s commitment to providing students with practical learning, future career opportunities, and, most importantly, an opportunity to serve the Commonwealth with their talents” said ALS President Faulkner. 

For additional information and details on the ASL Advanced Appellate Advocacy Program, please email Professor Shelly James at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call her at (276) 935-4349 ext. 1225.

