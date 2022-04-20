Handheld Thermal Imager Market Size to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period

The handheld thermal imager market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2027; reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are Handheld Thermal Imager Devices?

All human beings and objects emit infrared energy, which is also known as a heat signature. This energy is not visible to the naked eye. However, a thermal imager can detect and measure infrared energy. A Handheld Thermal Imager is a tool that uses cutting edge infrared technology used to check the body temperature, and to see whether they have a uniform surface temperature. They have the ability to provide optimal performance in all weather conditions

What are the Top Market Drivers?

There have been several developments in the defense industry directed at handheld thermal imagers in recent years. Some of them are:

In September 2021, Yantai IRay Technology Co., Ltd., a China-based company, announced the launch of M200A and P200, its two handheld thermal imagers/cameras.

These imagers provide intelligent, intuitive, and discreet mobile target detection capabilities.

These breakthrough imager products are developed with state-of-the-art IRay thermal CMOS technology.

In April 2018, MKU Limited and Thales Group had signed two MoUs for strategic cooperation in the development and production of optronic devices for the Indian soldiers and homeland security forces.

It envisages the production of optronics equipment including weapon sights, night vision goggles, and handheld thermal imagers, among other image intensification and thermal imaging systems for soldiers and defense platforms, respectively.

Such developments paired with the increasing military expenditure considerably drive the market growth.





Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfils the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type – Cooled Thermal Imager and Uncooled Thermal Imager.

Wavelength Type – LWIR, MWIR, and SWIR.

Platform Type - Ground-based Platforms and Naval-based Platforms, and

Ground-based Platforms and Naval-based Platforms, and Region

. North America - The USA, Canada, and Mexico,

. Europe - Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe,

. Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, and

. Rest of the World - Brazil, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Others.

Handheld Thermal Imager Market Insights

Based on the wavelength type- LWIR thermal imagers contribute a larger share as they provide a much clearer picture and are more suitable for dark environments as compared to their counterparts.

Based on the platform type - The ground-based platform is likely to persist as the major demand generator. These devices are very indispensable and are therefore frequently used by the army troops for almost every ground-based mission.

On the basis of technology type - Uncooled thermal imagers account for a major share of the market. These systems are most suitable for military operations and are cheaper. Cooled thermal imagers are expensive and heavy in weight, and are very susceptible to wear and tear.

Which Region is expected to lead the market?

In terms of regions, North America, which accounts for over 40% of the global military expenditure, is likely to remain the major demand generator of handheld thermal imagers throughout the forecast period.

This region is home to several market-leading companies such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc. and Raytheon Technologies.

The US Department of Defense also actively invests in these thermal imaging systems largely due to their all-weather compatibility feature coupled with the increasing need for surveillance during night operations.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

Due to a few mergers and acquisitions, the overall competitive dynamics of the market has changed. After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies

Leonardo DRS

BAE Systems

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Handheld Thermal Imager Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

