Dispatch from Crame No. 1249: Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Veto of the SIM Card Registration Bill

4/20/22

It is really unfortunate that Duterte vetoed the SIM Card Registration Bill on the grounds relating to the provision requiring similar disclosure for social media accounts.

Hindi basta na lang nilagay diyan ang probisyon na nagre-require ng pagre-rehistro ng social media account. Ito ay masusing pinag-aralan ng mga Senador bago inaprubahan.

Nakikita natin nagaganap sa bansa natin pati sa buong mundo kung paanong ginagamit ang mga anonymous na social media account hindi lang para magkalat ng maling impormasyon sa social media, kundi upang gumawa ng mga labag sa batas tulad ng terorismo, cybercrime, child pornography, at iba pa.

Kung paanong dapat maging responsable ang mga tao sa kanilang mga SIM card ay dapat maging responsable din sila sa kanilang social media accounts.

Tama si Sen. Drilon. Ang mga bayarang trolls ang panalo sa pag-veto na ito. Panalo rin mga criminal syndicates.

If we are truly serious about our fight against criminality and fake news peddlers, and holding offenders responsible for their words and action, we must give this measure a chance to be enacted, in one form or another. ###

(Access the handwritten version of Dispatch from Crame No. 1249, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1249)