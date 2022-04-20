PHILIPPINES, April 20 - Press Release April 20, 2022 Bong Go echoes PRRD's call for clean and peaceful 2022 elections Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Tuesday, April 19, reiterated President Rodrigo Duterte's call for fair and peaceful national and local elections next month to ensure that the results reflect the genuine will of the Filipino people. During his Talk to the People Address on Monday, April 19, Duterte vowed to uphold the law and not allow terrorism or any illegal activity to disrupt the May 9 polls. The President reiterated that he will not endorse any presidential contender in order to maintain his neutrality. "There must be peace, there must be law and order. Ang pangako namin sa lahat, sa inyo, is that the reason why I refuse to choose a particular candidate to support was simply para makita ng tao na neutral ako [...] But aside from that, over and above all of these things is the fact that we are tasked by the Constitution to see to it that the elections are in order," Duterte said. "We will not countenance or allow 'yung disorder nor intimidation, nor violence. We will remain neutral and we'll see to it that the true will of the people lalabas sa election na 'to," the President emphasized. Duterte also assured that requests for additional security such as police and military protection may be lodged with the Commission on Elections to enforce the sanctity of the polls. In an ambush interview after he visited fire victims in Malinta, Valenzuela City, Go echoed the president's pronouncements, assuring that the government will ensure peaceful and fair elections in May. "Kaya nga po sinabi ni Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang mga pahayag... Sabi nga niya na kaya po siya naging neutral dahil mas lalong matututukan n'ya na ipatupad iyong peaceful and orderly election na walang bahid ng bias, o pagkakampi sa isang kampo," said Go. "So, si Pangulong Duterte ay nakatutok po dito at ipinangako niya -- hindi man niya totally 100% (ma-guarantee) na maging peaceful --dahil alam mo naman ang election dito sa ating bansa talagang napakarumi,' he added. When asked if there are any plans to destabilize the upcoming elections, Go said that while there are rumors, nothing has been confirmed. "May mga naririnig siguro pero still to be verified. Bine-verify naman po itong lahat ng ating mga awtoridad - ng militar at intelligence community," said Go. "So nakatutok po diyan ang ating gobyerno lalung lalo na po si Pangulong Duterte, ang ating kapulisan at ang ating militar and ang intelligence community ay nakatutok po na wala pong magiging destabilization na mangyayari sa darating na halalan," he added. Go then urged officials to maintain peace and order during the elections by taking threats seriously, stressing that the country's future is at stake. "As a legislator, and hindi naman po ako kandidato, I'm calling sa ating awtoridad na siguraduhing monitored n'yo po -- kung mayroon mang confirmed o seriousness 'yung threat na 'yan ay huwag pong isantabi o isabahala dahil ang nakataya po dito ang kinabukasan... 'pag pumili tayo ng ating lider, nakataya 'yung kinabukasan ng ating bayan sa susunod na anim na taon," Go said. "So, I'm calling all government authorities to find out kung talagang ang threat na 'yan ay totoo. At kung totoo man ay siguraduhin n'yo pong maayos ang lahat - maging orderly ang ating eleksyon," he concluded.