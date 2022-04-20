Amir Ben-Yohanan on Transitioning from Finance to Social Media
With a graduate degree from the University of Sydney, Amir Ben-Yohanan served as the Sr. Director of Finance for AT&T Corp. Today, he’s the successful CEO of Clubhouse Media Group, a company that specializes in full-scale social multimedia experiences. A reasonable question might be how he went from one space to another and how that transition impacted his life. He opens up more about what it took and why he was ultimately happy to make it happen.
Knowing the Unknowns
When people talk about switching careers, it’s often done in general terms. They might wax poetic about how much happier it would be if only they could pursue a different path or get another job. However, those same people also know that major change — even when it’s for the better — takes a lot of time and energy. It can be daunting to think about what lies in store at the end of the tunnel, as even the best-laid plans can quickly go awry.
Amir Ben-Yohanan explains that he had to be really clear with himself when it came to what he was looking for and what he expected from the whole process. To a certain extent, there was some blind faith attached to the decision, but he also had to reckon with the idea that his ideas might not go exactly the way he was picturing them. For anyone who’s considering making such a dramatic switch, thinking through all of the potential scenarios is certainly easier said than done, but it’s an exercise that needs to take place long before any formal paperwork gets going.
Taking on Social Media
Social media has so many facets to it these days, and the saturation levels are off the charts. It seems like with everyone vying for everyone else’s attention, no one’s actually getting the focus that they need to truly succeed. Amir Ben-Yohanan believes that to really stand out, you have to provide something that people can’t find elsewhere and that this is becoming increasingly more subjective with every passing day. Coming from finance, though, he already had an idea of what exactly makes something valuable, which is how he was able to parlay that honed instinct into content that would capture people’s imaginations as much as their eyeballs. It's why his clients trust him to find strategies that will actually connect with their audience while simultaneously promoting their brand.
Amir Ben-Yohanan on Becoming Your Own Boss
Being a leader is something that Amir Ben-Yohanan was used to at AT&T, but the reality is that no matter how high up you are in a corporation, it’s not the same thing as starting your own business and taking all the risks on your shoulders. He says that it’s not for the faint of heart, but that the rewards are every bit as measurable as the risks. For those who believe that their job is holding them back, there might be no better option on the table for them.
