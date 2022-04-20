In-Vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research

Increase in incidence of male and female infertility and growing number of women in workforce are some key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market explores how the In-Vitro Fertilization market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies.

Increase in incidence of male and female infertility and growing number of women in workforce are some key factors driving market revenue growth

In-Vitro Fertilization Market Size – USD 18.08 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/19

Expansion of fertility therapies to treat male infertility, such as Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Provision of genomic testing to deter genetic disorder transfer through IVF usage is also projected to contribute to growth of the market.

Policy measures to have fair insurance schemes, and ongoing fertility projects in the industry are driving growth of the market. Increase in IVF treatment has led to more insurance players covering these procedures. It has led directly to competitive rates and moderated the costs of IVF treatment, as the process is a successfully mastered technology.

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles which use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a women’s body.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the In-Vitro Fertilization market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the In-Vitro Fertilization market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the In-Vitro Fertilization market.

In August 2021, Merck Specialties Pvt ltd in India launched Pergoveris Pen for advanced infertility treatment in the country. The launch will emphasize Merck’s motive to fulfil unmet medical needs by offering ready-to-use, and improved treatment option for women with a Severe Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH) deficiency.

Reagent segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 due to increasing number of in vitro fertilization procedures. Increased demand for cryopreservation, embryo, and sperm preparation is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Fertility clinics pay a vital role in the healthcare systems, and are beneficial in aiding individuals and couples to recognize fertility problems and diagnose and get a proper solution. Specialized fertility clinics provide a wide range of treatment choices, from Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) to IVF, and freezing of egg.

In-vitro fertilization market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as the region is the first to remove the ‘experimental’ tag on cryopreservation of eggs. The choice to get pregnant after 30 or later by women in countries in Europe is creating steady demand for assisted reproductive technologies. High demand for such procedures in France, Germany, and the UK is also driving market revenue growth.

Some major players in the market include Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., OvaScience, Boston IVF, and EMD Serono Inc.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market on the basis of procedure, product, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reagents

Cryopreservation media

Ovum processing media

Embryo culture media

Sperm processing media

Equipment

Sperm separation system

Imaging system

Cabinet

Incubators

Ovum aspiration pump

Micro manipulation system

Gas analyzer

Accessories

Anti-vibration tables

Laser system

Cryosystems

Witness system

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals and Research Laboratories

Fertility Clinics and Surgical Centers

Cryobanks

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Radical Highlights of the In-Vitro Fertilization Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the In-Vitro Fertilization market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the In-Vitro Fertilization market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analys

﻿Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global In-Vitro Fertilization Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for In-Vitro Fertilization in this industry vertical?

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/19

Related Reports:

Neurostimulation Devices Market

Mobile Robot Market

Free Space Optics (FSO) CommunicationTechnologyMarket

Anti-Aging Devices Market

Thermoelectric Materials Market

Airborne LiDAR Market

Medical Wearables Market

Medical Wearable Market

Membrane Bioreactor Market

Peristaltic Pumps Market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs