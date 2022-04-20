With 10.8% CAGR, Vaccines Market Size worth USD 125.49 Billion in 2028

Prominent Players Covered in the in Vaccines Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, U.K.) , Sanofi (Paris, France) , Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.) , Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.) , Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland) , Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.) , CSL Limited (Melbourne, Australia) , Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.) , Bavarian Nordic (Denmark) , Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 125.49 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Rising investments for effective medical products and rising demand for effective vaccination during the pandemic are expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Vaccines Market Size, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size stood at USD 55.44 billion in 2020 and USD 61.04 billion in 2021.

Vaccines are extremely useful to fight against several infections and reduce fatalities. It protects people from several infections globally. The rising demand for effective immunization is likely to boost the product’s sales. Rising investments in the development of effective medications are expected to boost the product’s demand. The increasing prevalence of infections and disorders is expected to boost the product’s demand. The geriatric population and children are prone to infections, which, in turn, leads to the adoption of effective vaccination. United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) supply millions of vaccines to countries that require the vaccine. The rising adoption of medical solutions has led to a sudden decline in the prevalence of several diseases. This factor is expected to boost market growth during the upcoming years.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/vaccines-market-101769





Industry Development

December 2021: UNICEF announced its COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard for industry, partners, and countries. It is an interactive tool that provides fair and equitable access to countries globally.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 125.49 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 55.44Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 156 Segments covered By type, By age group, By distributional channel

Growth Drivers Robust Supply and Rising R&D Activities to Drive Industry Growth Major Players Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Image Increase in Pediatric Injection Doses Responsible for Majority Market Share





COVID-19 Impact

Robust Demand for the Product from the Healthcare Sectors to Boost Market Growth

Vaccines Market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising demand for high-quality vaccination from healthcare. The sudden spike in COVID-19 led to the adoption of effective medical solutions. Rising investments in effective medicines’ development are expected to boost its sales. The adoption of effective sanitization methods, production machinery, reduced capacities, and half-capacities may enable manufacturers to recover losses. Further, rising medical expenditures and the presence of several infections may boost industry growth during the pandemic.

Segmentation

Increase in Pediatric Injection Doses Responsible for Majority Market Share

By type, the Vaccines Market is segmented into recombinant/conjugate/subunit, inactivated, live attenuated, and toxoid. As per the route of administration, it is bifurcated into oral and parenteral. Based on disease indication, it is categorized into bacterial diseases and viral diseases. By age group, it is segmented into adults and paediatric. By distributional channel, it is grouped into government suppliers, hospital & retail pharmacies, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vaccines-market-101769





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Driving Factors

Robust Supply and Rising R&D Activities to Drive Industry Growth

The rising prevalence of infections and disorders is expected to strengthen the supply of effective medical solutions. Hospitals, international organizations, government foundations, and pharmaceutical companies focus on providing effective immunization to the global population to reduce diseases and boost medical services’ effectiveness. The Universal Immunization Programme (UPI) provided the pneumococcal conjugate vaccination to approximately 21 lakh children in Bihar and Himachal Pradesh in India. Rising demand for effective immunization solutions from underdeveloped and developing countries is likely to boost vaccine demand. Further, the emergence of several industry players such as Pfizer, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Nordic, and Novavax are likely to fuel competition and enhance the production of effective vaccinations. These factors are likely to drive the vaccines market growth.

However, higher costs per vaccine are likely to hinder the market's progress during the upcoming years.





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vaccines-market-101769













Regional Insights

Presence of Major Manufacturers and Effective Health Welfare Policies to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the vaccines market share because of the presence of major manufacturers and effective health welfare policies. The market in North America stood at USD 29.43 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. Further, rising awareness regarding the benefits of vaccination is expected to boost the product demand. In addition, rising medical expenditures and the availability of developed medical infrastructure are expected to boost the product’s demand. These factors are likely to boost market growth.

In Asia-Pacific, the presence of heterogeneous economic development classes is expected to boost the product demand. Further, the rising population in India and China is expected to boost the product adoption. These factors are likely to propel industry market development.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products licensed from organizations to provide effective vaccinations and boost their brand image. For example, The Serum Institute of India announced its plans to launch effective vaccines licenses with AstraZeneca once every quarter in September 2021. This development may enable the company to develop effective solutions and enhance its brand image globally. In addition, the incorporation of research and development may enable the companies to improve their services, use effective medicines and formulations to improve their product’s effectiveness. This strategy may allow companies to boost their market position.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Vaccines Market Report

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, U.K.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)

CSL Limited (Melbourne, Australia)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Bavarian Nordic (Denmark)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Osaka, Japan)





Table Of Contents :

Vaccines Market Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Vaccines Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launches, key players Pipeline Analysis Technological Advancements in the Vaccines Market Prevalence of Disease Indications Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Parenteral Oral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Viral Diseases Hepatitis Influenza Human Papillomavirus Measles/Mumps/Rubella Rotavirus Herpes Zoster Others Bacterial Diseases Meningococcal Disease Pneumococcal Disease Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Pediatric Adults Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital & Retail Pharmacies Government Suppliers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Parenteral Oral



Toc Continue..





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/vaccines-market-101769





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



