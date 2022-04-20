Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Estimated to Surpass $1,722.7 Million by 2026, and Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the Forecast Period [180-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

The global cancer stem cells market is projected to observe striking growth over the forecast period, due to the rising prevalence of cancer among people around the world. By cancer form, the breast sub-segment is predicted to observe significant growth by 2026. Geographically, the North America region is estimated to dominate during the analysis period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive states that the global cancer stem cells market is estimated to garner a revenue of $1,722.7 million by 2026, and rise at a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The all-inclusive report on cancer stem cells market provides a brief summary of the current market scenario along with the key aspects of the industry, such as significant growth and restraining factors, challenges, and multiple growth op8portunities. Besides, the report provides all the estimations of the market, making it easier and helpful for the novel participants to better understand the global market.

Market Dynamics

Analysts at Research Dive states that the increasing prevalence of cancer among people due to poor eating habits, increase in alcohol consumption, and the growing prevalence of deskbound work are the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the global cancer stem cells market in the analysis period. In addition, the rising awareness of cancer and the growing healthcare expenditure at unsustainable pace are factors predicted to boost the market growth. Moreover, increasing R&D investments in cancer stem cells is projected to open up massive growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years. Conversely, the expensive cell therapy treatments may restrict the market growth in the forecast period.

Get Access to the Exclusive PDF Sample of Cancer Stem Cells Market

Breast Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

Based on cancer form, the breast sub-segment is expected to generate a significant revenue of $295.0 million by 2026 and hold significant market share over the forecast period. This sub-segment growth is majorly owing to differences in lifestyle of people, genetic influences & consumption of alcohol and hormones, which is leading to rising cases of cancer patients around the world. Besides, breast cancer is prevalent human malignancy and common cause of cancer related death worldwide, which is driving the sub-segment growth of the cancer stem cells market.

Stem Cell Based Cancer Therapy Sub-segment to Generate Highest Revenue

Based on application, the stem cell based cancer therapy sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $896.9 million by 2026 and witness significant growth during the analysis period. This sub-segment growth of the global cancer stem cells market is mainly owing to the increasing advancements in stem cell therapy of Europe as well as Asia-Pacific region.

Avail 10%OFF on On-demand Customization of Cancer Stem Cells Market Report

North America to Dominate in the Global Market

By region, the North America cancer stem cells market is expected to garner a revenue of $783.8 million by 2026 and subjugate in the global industry during the analysis period. This is majorly owing to rising cases of cancers and increasing involvement of doctors in the promotion of stem cell interventions in the region. Besides, rising cancer treatments in the U.S. and Canada is driving the regional market growth.

Prominent Market Players

The report presents several aspects of these major players such as strategic moves and business & financial performance of key players, latest developments, SWOT analysis, and product portfolio. Some of the key players of the global cancer stem cells market are:

AdnaGen GmbH Rarecells USA, Inc. AVIVA Biosciences Corporation Silicon Biosystems, S.p.A. Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. Epic Sciences, Inc. Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Celula, Inc

These players are executing several strategies to gain a dominant position in the global industry.

For instance, in May 2021, Appia Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company involved in developing engineered allogeneic cell therapies from HSCs (hematopoietic stem cells) for cancer patients, announced its launch with $52 million Series A financing led by 8VC. Appia Bio is highly focused on discovering as well as developing off-the-shelf (OTS) allogeneic cell therapies across a wide array of cancer indications.

Check How COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Stem Cells Market Growth? Connect with our Expert Analyst and Get Full Report

Some Related Trending links:





Contact Us: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521