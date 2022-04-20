AIMP Announces 2022 Global Music Publishing Summit on June 14 in New York
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) announced today that its fifth annual AIMP Global Music Publishing Summit will take place on June 14 in a hybrid format, both online and in-person, at the 3 West Club in New York City. AIMP looks forward to presenting a full day of panels and keynotes on the business, sync, and creative areas of the industry. The day will conclude with a reception and songwriter showcase presented by NYC3 and Music Publishers Canada.
In a joint statement, John Ozier (AIMP National Chair and Nashville Chapter President/Reservoir), Teri Nelson-Carpenter (AIMP LA Chapter President/Reel Muzik Werks), and Michael Lau (AIMP NY Chapter President) said: “Following two years of virtual programming, we are thrilled to be able to come together in person in 2022, while still offering live online access to our colleagues around the world. We are also thankful to continue our long collaboration with Sharon Tapper and NYC3. We are putting together an incredible agenda, and look forward to learning and collaborating together with everyone in June.”
Confirmed sessions include:
Catalog Acquisitions Panel
• Moderator: Neil Gillis (Former President and Founder, Round Hill Music)
• Panelists: Denise Colletta (City National Bank), Barry Massarsky (Partner and Co-Practice Leader, Music Economics and Valuation Services), Lisa Alter (Partner, Alter, Kendrick & Baron, LLP), Larry Mestel (CEO, Primary Wave Music)
Indie Perspective Panel
• Moderator: Tony Alexander (President and Managing Director, Made in Memphis Entertainment)
• Panelists: Rell Lafargue (President and COO, Reservoir Media Management, Inc.), Jodie Ferneyhough (President, CCS Rights Management), Kenny MacPherson (CEO, Hipgnosis Songs Group)
DC Update Panel
• Moderator: John Ozier (AIMP National Chair and Nashville Chapter President/Executive Vice President, Creative, Reservoir Media Management, Inc.)
• Panelists: Mitch Glazier (Chairman and CEO, RIAA), David Israelite (President and CEO, NMPA), Bart Herbison (Executive Director, NSAI)
International Alliance Panel
• Moderator: Teri Nelson Carpenter (CEO, Reel Muzik Werks/Los Angeles Chapter President, AIMP)
• Panelists: Helienne Lindvall (President, European Composer & Songwriter Alliance), Gotz von Einem (Managing Director, GSA/Senior Vice President Digital & European Affairs, Peermusic), Annette Barrett (Managing Director, Reservoir Media Management/President, IMPF)
Synch and the Metaverse Panel
• Moderator: Michael Lau (New York Chapter President, AIMP)
• Panelists: Adrian Perry (Partner, Covington & Burling LLP), Deborah Mannis-Gardner (President, DMG Clearances), Steven Haft (ConsenSys)
Sonic Branding Panel
• Moderator: Brooke Primont (SVP, Sync, Concord Music Publishing)
• Panelists: Josh Rabinowitz (Founder, Brooklyn Music Experience), John Melillo (Executive Producer and Music Supervisor, MELILLO MUSIC & SOUND), Theresa Notartomaso (Executive Music Producer, North America, VMLY&R)
Creative Keynote
Registration is now open at www.aimpsummit.com. Live event tickets will be $199 for AIMP members, and $299 for non-members through midnight June 1; prices will then increase $100. Live streaming access will be $39 for members and $99 for non-members. Non-member prices include one year of AIMP Professional membership. To become an AIMP member or to check your membership status, go to www.aimp.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available; to inquire, email AIMP@jaybirdcom.com.
Since the first GMPS in 2017, the event has featured songwriters including Benny Blanco, Lauren Christy, Brandy Clark, Jessie Jo Dillon, Anthony Fedorov, Michelle Lewis, David Porter, Hank Shocklee, Diane Warren, and Craig Wiseman, and leading industry figures such as Andrew Bergman (Downtown Music Publishing), Dr. Richard James Burgess (A2IM), Mitch Glazer (RIAA), Bart Herbison (NSAI), David Israelite (NMPA), John Josephson (SESAC), Elizabeth Moody (Pandora), and Portia Sabin (Music Biz) among others. The agenda spans Creators, Business of Publishing, and the International Marketplace to deliver a well-rounded and informative experience to attendees across all facets of the industry.
Recap and photos of past AIMP Summit events are available here.
About AIMP
The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in 1977 and has local chapters in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville; with an Atlanta chapter to be established by January 2023. The organization’s primary focus is to educate and inform music publishers about the most current industry trends and practices by providing a forum for the discussion of the issues and problems confronting the music publishing industry. The opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions with others on issues of mutual concern is fostered by the atmosphere at the AIMP’s monthly meetings, forums, and workshops, the videos of which can be seen (along with more general info on the organization) at www.aimp.org.
