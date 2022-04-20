“Stay, Dine and see Macao” project launches drone-themed itinerary and other new tours for waterpark fun and encounter with miniature horses

MACAU, April 20 - In tandem with the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 to be held in early May, the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project will unveil the drone-themed tour just for the occasion. Professional photographers will be assigned to share nighttime photography skills with tour members. The tour is designed to encourage residents’ interactive engagement with local events. 11 other new itineraries will be launched concurrently to offer a wider colorful choice for residents to experience close encounter with miniature horses and waterpark fun, among more highlights. Signups are welcome for the above tours starting from 3 p.m. today (20 April).

Greater fun on Labor Day Holidays

The Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 will present an array of eight spectacular drone shows on 1, 2, 7 and 8 May. 880 drones will dazzle Macao’s night sky. Incorporating experience of this nighttime event, an itinerary is tailor-made under the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project for residents to tour around the Historic Centre of Macao and enjoy the Drone Gala at the special price of MOP 68. A professional photographer will accompany and guide tour participants in each group to capture the enchanting beauty of World Heritage architecture and formations of the drone shows from the best angle. The tour is expected to enhance residents’ fun and leisure experience during local tours on festive holidays.

Best photo angles under professional guidance

Tour participants will assemble at Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal at 4 p.m. on the drone show days. Led by a tour guide and professional photographer in company for the group, tour participants can capture the unique architectural style of the World Heritage sites such as A-Ma Temple, Moorish Barracks, Lilau Square, St. Lawrence’s Church, Dom Pedro V Theatre and St. Augustine’s Church through lenses. They can then choose where to dine separately around Anim’Arte NAM VAN with their 100-patacas dining cards. After night falls, the professional photographer will show tour participants how to shoot the drone shows skillfully at low shutter speed and ISO value. They can enjoy and capture the mesmerizing visual art of drone shows upon the night sky.

Launch of 11 new itineraries

New elements keep arising in “Stay, Dine and See Macao” local tours. Residents are granted subsides to tap into a kaleidoscope of travel experiences in Macao. Besides the drone-themed itinerary, 11 different itineraries are launched this month.

Six nighttime and gastronomic itineraries

As a Creative City of Gastronomy, Macao offers a dynamic dining scene with flourishing gastronomic culture. Food-themed local tours are especially popular among locals. Six nighttime and gastronomic itineraries are designed this time, offering dining experience of different buffets. Some of the tours are available at prices that vary on weekdays and weekends. Nighttime itineraries feature the Historic Centre of Macao, check-in at Arraial na Ervanários, Anim’Arte NAM VAN, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf as well as Rua do Cunha, Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway, Light Rapid Transit rides and check-in at Calçada do Quartel in Taipa, among other highlights.

Miniature horse, waterpark and more new experiences

A Chinese-medicine themed tour will take participants to visit Ecological Trail Garden of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, where they will be briefed about medicinal plants. Participants will also visit the first smart and communal Chinese pharmacy in Macao. For the ecology and popular science educational tour to Cotai Ecological Zone, professional photographers will accompany and show tour participants how to capture birds’ movement with pertinent photography skills. There are three other itineraries intended for kids and family fun as follows: have a close encounter with miniature horses at Macau Jockey Club and visit the Fire Services Museum; enjoy water fun at the Grand Resort Deck of Galaxy Macau and visit Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao; visit the Macao Museum of Art, enjoy DIY craft and the fun experience of performing songs for recording in a studio like a singer.

Tours from April to June for signup

The above tours will be available from April to June. For details about signing up for local tours and hotel staycations, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/subsidies/macao-tour-hotel.