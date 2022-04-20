Decorative Laminates Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the decorative laminates market to reach US$ 54.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Decorative Laminates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 41.7 Billion in 2021. Decorative laminates are designed laminated sheets commonly manufactured from resins that usually react with aldehydes during the process of thermosetting. They are widely utilized as a preferred alternative for veneers, paints, and coatings as they offer enhanced durability and an aesthetic appearance at affordable prices. They are popularly utilized for decorating kitchen counters, cabinets and tabletops, along with wall paneling and flooring applications.
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Along with this, the increasing investments by public and private agencies for infrastructural development projects and the expansion of commercial and residential spaces are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of ready-to-assemble (RTA) flooring solutions is also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and their evolving lifestyle preferences have led to the rising preference toward building aesthetically appealing corporate spaces and home interiors, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the decorative laminates market to reach US$ 54.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Abet Laminati S.p.A
Archidply
Century Laminates
Fletcher Building
FunderMax Gmbh
Greenlam Industries Limited
Merino Laminates Ltd.
Omnova Solutions Inc.
Panolam Industries International
Stylam Pvt. Ltd.
Wilsonart LLC.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
High Pressure Laminates
Low Pressure Laminates
Breakup by Application:
Furniture and Cabinets
Flooring
Wall Panels
Others
Breakup by End-Use:
Non-Residential
Residential
Transportation
Breakup by Texture
Matte/Suede
Glossy
Breakup by Pricing
Premium
Mass
Breakup by Sector
Organised
Unorganised
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Peru
Others
Middle East and Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Others
