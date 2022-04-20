Decorative Laminates Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2022-2027

Decorative Laminates Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the decorative laminates market to reach US$ 54.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Decorative Laminates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 41.7 Billion in 2021. Decorative laminates are designed laminated sheets commonly manufactured from resins that usually react with aldehydes during the process of thermosetting. They are widely utilized as a preferred alternative for veneers, paints, and coatings as they offer enhanced durability and an aesthetic appearance at affordable prices. They are popularly utilized for decorating kitchen counters, cabinets and tabletops, along with wall paneling and flooring applications.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/decorative-laminates-market/requestsample

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Along with this, the increasing investments by public and private agencies for infrastructural development projects and the expansion of commercial and residential spaces are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of ready-to-assemble (RTA) flooring solutions is also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and their evolving lifestyle preferences have led to the rising preference toward building aesthetically appealing corporate spaces and home interiors, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the decorative laminates market to reach US$ 54.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2022-2027.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2196&method=1

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Abet Laminati S.p.A

Archidply

Century Laminates

Fletcher Building

FunderMax Gmbh

Greenlam Industries Limited

Merino Laminates Ltd.

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Panolam Industries International

Stylam Pvt. Ltd.

Wilsonart LLC.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

High Pressure Laminates

Low Pressure Laminates

Breakup by Application:

Furniture and Cabinets

Flooring

Wall Panels

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Non-Residential

Residential

Transportation

Breakup by Texture

Matte/Suede

Glossy

Breakup by Pricing

Premium

Mass

Breakup by Sector

Organised

Unorganised

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/decorative-laminates-market

Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Air Electrode Battery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-electrode-battery-market

Plastic Pallets Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastic-pallets-market

Specialty Pigments Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-pigments-market

Europe I-joist Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-i-joist-market

United States I-joist Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-i-joist-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.