Floor Coatings Market Size 2022-2027: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Floor Coatings Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global floor coatings market to reach US$ 3.64 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Floor Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global market reached a value of US$ 2.47 Billion in 2021. Floor coatings are protective layers used in places where corrosion or heavy surface wear is expected. They protect the floor from cracks and moisture and provide a smooth and high-performance surface that can withstand heavy loads for several years. Floor coatings also assist in brightening or defining areas of facilities, marking traffic aisles, routing traffic, etc. As a result, they find a wide range of applications in hospitals, manufacturing, industrial plants, commercial and retail stores, garages, etc.

The escalating product utilization in the chemical industry to ensure high-performance flooring for production plants, research and development (R&D) labs, and other facilities is one of the key factors driving the floor coatings market. Furthermore, the growing need for protective coverings that ensure chemical resistance and strict hygiene, while protecting the health of workers and adhering to safety protocols, is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the widespread utilization of floor coatings in the manufacturing industry is further bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating risk of microbial growth spillage in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, which can degrade the quality of the processed food, is propelling the demand for thick and durable floor coatings. Additionally, the expanding construction sector, on account of the rising infrastructural developments across the commercial and residential sectors, is anticipated to fuel the floor coatings market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global floor coatings market to reach US$ 3.64 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Arkema S.A.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Binder Type:

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Acrylic

Polyaspartics

Polyurethane

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Others

Breakup by Coating Component:

One-Component (1K)

Two-Component (2K)

Three-Component (3K)

Breakup by Floor Structure:

Wood

Terrazzo

Mortar

Concrete

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Others

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

