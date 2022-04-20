YouHodler Announces the First Crypto Treasure Hunt in the Metaverse

/EIN News/ -- Lausanne, Switzerland, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech platform YouHodler announces a new contest that will take place in the Decentraland. The three-day “Treasure Hunt” gives participants the chance to win real $30,000 in the virtual world.

For the contest, YouHodler created a custom building in the Decentraland metaverse. Inside the YouHodler place are three “escape style” rooms filled with smart activities and a very real possibility to win $30,000 worth of MANA (Decentraland’s native currency). After each day, the Treasure Hunt is reset with new tasks inside, allowing a new contestant a chance to win another $10,000 worth of MANA. In addition to the grand prize, the most active participant can also win an exclusive YouHodler NFT and VIP interest rate on any coin on the platform. Every participant will receive a free YouHodler wearable to their Decentraland accounts.

The contest is the first metaverse campaign of its kind launched by a crypto-backed lending company involving real money. YouHodler structured the Treasure Hunt in a way that the experience not only includes cash prizes but also as a fun, engaging adventure set inside the metaverse.

The YouHodler Treasure Hunt was created in partnership with MetaDigital, a Swiss Metaverse brand of Arcades Digital, CEO Chistroph Ebell and Kuble AG, CEO Christian Aichhorn. Chistroph Ebell from MetaDigital stated that “We are excited to help YouHodler with their expansion into the metaverse. They are always innovating and creating an amazing experience for their CeDeFi platform customers. The YouHodler treasure hunt is the first step - come along!"

Head of Partnerships at YouHodler Vaida Saltenyte added “For users already on Decentraland, come visit us for new experiences and participate to win MANA. For those not in the metaverse yet, but wanted to see what it is all about, this is a perfect opportunity to finally do so. We’ve all heard a lot about the metaverse this past year so now is a great time to get acquainted with the next generation of the internet, have fun and perhaps even win great prizes in the process.”

For more details, please visit the YouHodler Treasure Hunt page: https://www.youhodler.com/decentraland-treasure-hunt

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a multi-faced FinTech platform featuring crypto-backed loans, crypto savings accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. YouHodler’s wallet is uniquely designed for the “active HODLers” of the world that want to put their crypto portfolio to use aside from simple HODLing and trading. The platform is progressive enough for experts while also user-friendly and accessible for those just starting in crypto.

To learn more about YouHodler visit https://www.youhodler.com/

About MetaDigital

MetaDigital is a Swiss Metaverse joint brand of Arcades Digital and Kuble AG.

Arcades Digital is a full-service NFT studio that designs and creates NFTs for digital or physical fine art.

Kuble AG is a Swiss based digital agency that offers services around blockchain, metaverse and web3 as well as social media, digital marketing, livestreaming and video production services.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a blockchain-based virtual world, where users will be able to create, experience, and monetize 3D content and applications. Its mission is to create a platform for digital content and games that is truly owned and governed by its inhabitants. This virtual world will be entirely decentralized and free from the control of any single corporate entity. Since early 2018, Decentraland has been focusing on blockchain gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto-collectibles.

