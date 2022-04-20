How Are Stringent Regulations Impacting The Electric Vehicle Charger Market Growth?

Electric Vehicle Charger Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle Charger Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing stringent regulations by the governments to limit environmental pollution are contributing to the growth of the electric vehicle charger market. Many governments have implemented stringent government regulations to limit harmful vehicular emissions, making it vital for vehicle manufacturers to shift to advanced technologies that reduce vehicle emission levels. For instance, the California Air Resources Board passed new laws in 2020 that require truck manufacturers to switch to electric zero-emission trucks by 2024, and Governor Brown signed an MOU with 14 other states to develop and expedite the market for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Therefore, the rising stringent regulations by the governments are projected to drive the electric vehicle charger market growth in the coming years.

The global electric vehicle charger market size is expected to grow from $3.94 billion in 2021 to $5.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.0%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The EV charger market share is expected to reach $13.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.6%.

The growing technological advancements are shaping the electric vehicle charger market. Major companies operating in the electric vehicle charger sector are focused on developing technological solutions for electric vehicle chargers to reduce carbon emissions and meet customer demand. For instance, in April 2021, Envision Group, a China-based green technology company introduced Mochi charging robot which is 100% powered by green electricity. Mochi is a small, flexible robot with accurate location-sensing technology that allows it to navigate with centimeter-level precision. Mochi can be installed in a variety of settings and can automatically locate and charge electric vehicles, saving drivers time and effort. Mochi will give a versatile solution to help accommodate the growing demand for charging stations as more EVs hit the road.

Read more on the Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charger-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global electric vehicle charger industry are ABB Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., ChargePoint Inc., BP Chargemaster, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton, Webasto SE, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.

TBRC’s global EV charger market analysis report is segmented by vehicle type into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), by charging type into on-board chargers, off-board chargers, by end-user into residential, commercial.

Electric Vehicle Charger Global Market Report 2022– By Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)), By Charging Type (On-Board Chargers, Off-Board Chargers), By End-User (Residential, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a electric vehicle charger market overview, forecast electric vehicle charger market size and electric vehicle charger market growth for the whole market, electric vehicle charger market segments, electric vehicle charger market geographies, electric vehicle charger market trends, electric vehicle charger market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Electric Vehicle Charger Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5438&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)), By Battery Type (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP), Lithium–Nickel–Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-NMC), Lithium–Titanate oxide (LTO) battery, Lithium–Nickel–Cobalt–Aluminum oxide (NCA) battery, Nickel–metal hydride (NiMH) battery, Lead Scid Battery), By Application (Home Use, Commercial Use) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-cars-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2022 – By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Sodium-Ion), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), By Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-batteries-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Report 2022 – By Installation Type (Home Charging System, Commercial Charging System), By Connector Type (CHAdeMO, CCS, GB/T, Tesla Supercharger), By Mode Of Charging (Plug In Charging System, Wireless Charging System), By Charging Station (Ac Charging Station, Dc Charging Station) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/